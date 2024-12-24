An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded three persons, including a former queen and a broadcaster, in connection with Wednesday’s funfair tragedy which caused a stampede and claimed 35 lives.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, who did not take the defendants’ plea, due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio -—- 31-year-old Queen Naomi Silekunola (ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi), 51-year-old popular broadcaster Oriyomi Hazmat and 56-year-old school principal Fasasi Abdullahi ——- are facing a four-count charge.

Mr Ogunkanmi, while ruling on the case, said she was remanding the defendants pending the issuance of legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Jan. 13 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Police Inspector Sikiru Opaleye, had told the court that the defendants were facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, and negligent acts causing harm.

He stated that the defendants allegedly invited some children for a funfair programme but failed to provide a conducive atmosphere with adequate security and medical facilities.

“The eventual stampede at the venue allegedly accelerated the death of eight-year-old Sofiat Musiliu, a female, and 34 others between the ages of five months to 13 years,” the prosecutor said.

Mr Opaleye alleged that the defendants conspired to commit the offences on Wednesday between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. at Islamic High School, Bashorun in Ibadan, where the deadly stampede occurred.

The prosecutor added that the offences were contrary to Sections 324, 311, 517 and 344 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

NAN reports that the first, second and third defendants were respectively represented by J. A. Lukman, Ridwan Adekunle and Waheed Olajide.

The Oyo State Police Command had on Thursday announced the arrest of Naomi Silekunola, alongside seven others. Ms Silekunola was a key organiser of the event, which was a children’s Christmas party organised by WINGS (Women In Need of Guidance and Support), a foundation she established.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tragedy occurred on Wednesday at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a Fun Fair carnival event meant to bring joy to children but ended in chaos.

The Oyo Police Command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said at the time that 35 minors were killed while six other individuals were critically injured in the stampede that occurred during the children’s Christmas party.

“Sequel to the stampede incident recorded on Wednesday, 18/12/2024, at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, venue of the family event organised by Wings Foundation and media partners Agidigbo FM, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that eight persons have since been arrested for their various involvements,” the statement by Mr Osifeso, a superintendent of police, read at the time.

The statement noted, “So far, 35 minors have been confirmed dead, while six others are critically injured and undergoing various medical interventions. Residents are advised to remain calm, as heightened police patrols and visible security presence will continue to ensure public safety.”

Other suspects detained include Oriyomi Hamzat (52), Fasasi Abdulahi (56), Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25).

The police later transferretothe case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police leading the investigation.

