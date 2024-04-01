It is my hope that some of these ideas and concepts I provided in this article would go a long way in helping you become a better person. I also pray that our world will get to be a better place as a result. I hope our nations’ economies would gain from better motivated citizens as a result of this article.

4. The Force of Habit

Habits once formed could become a very strong factor of motivation. People who have managed to develop some habits in their lives, almost eventually become slaves of habit. The down fall of this is that most habits are usually negative. Not too many people have been able to harness the power of habits to develop some of their best desires and cravings.

“We are motivated more by aversion to the unpleasant than by a will toward truth, freedom, or healing. We are constantly attempting to escape our life, to avoid rather than enter our pain, and we wonder why it is so difficult to be fully alive.” ― Stephen Levine

It is actually a powerful force and motivation when we are able to intentionally create habits to help us develop skills that we need in our daily work. One of the greatest powers of habits is that it turns our actions into automatic reflexes. Habits are actions taken without thoughts. Can you imagine yourself developing habits in line with the skills and actions that you need to come to fulfillment in life? Can you imagine yourself converting your motivation factors into habit? Meaning you automatically do those things that motivate you. Making you to automatically and instinctively act out your motivation.

Motivation gets you going and habit gets you there.” ― Zig Ziglar

Unfortunately, though, due to the fact that not too many people possess the ability to intentionally develop positive habits, we are mostly familiar with only negative habits. As a result, we don’t harness the power of habit for our motivation as we should, leaving us in the same state of depression, disillusionment and lack of motivation. Hence, we still feel emptiness and often feel like something is missing in our lives, so we keep looking for sources of motivation in other places.

Practical Factors of Motivation

Be goal oriented. When you have a vision, it is easier to get motivated.

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan

Find inspiration by observing and following other people who have achieved what you aspire to become. Practice fantasy. Try to imagine the best of what you could become if you attain the goals you set before yourself. That would get you more motivated and excited as you focus on what you aspire to become in future.

“Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill

Try to build up anticipation of the new things you expect in your life. Make a list of expectations for a month, for the year and maybe even for the week, and for the day. Put your goals in a visible place as a constant reminder of what you are about to attain. Get yourself an accountability partner. Try to have a partner who inspires you and vice versa. Commit yourself publicly. Because none of us like to be shamed. When we promise ourselves, we might not do it, but when we promise others, we tend to be more motived to keep to our words. Have a daily reminder of your goals. Sometimes it would be helpful to have an hourly reminder of your dream.

“Inspiration fires you up; motivation keeps you burning.” ― Stuart Aken

Get yourself into a support group. If you want to quit smoking, you might need a support group. If you want to quit drinking, you might need to check into a rehabilitation centre. If you want to improve your life, you might want to join a church, etc.

“We tend to steer our lives in the direction of the lessons we need to learn.” ― Don Campbell

Get yourself a mentor.

Other Factor of Motivation

Read your Bible daily. Pray daily. Pray in the Spirit. Fellowship with like-minded people. Listen to inspirational talks. Live by plans and routines. Stop focusing on self. Quit the pity party. Commit to helping those who are in worse situations than you. Live a life of gratitude and thanksgiving. Live for something greater than yourself.

Ladies and gentlemen, I hope it was a good ride with you on the topic of HOW TO CONSTANTLY STAY MOTIVATED. I am sorry I could not expound on all the points I listed above. This is simply because I try to be conscious of the length of this article. I however hope that I have been able to raise a topic that deserves to be given a more careful consideration. We all need to work on improving our motivation. Moreover, I believe this article will help you work out a personal system of self-motivation.

It is my hope that some of these ideas and concepts I provided in this article would go a long way in helping you become a better person. I also pray that our world will get to be a better place as a result. I hope our nations’ economies would gain from better motivated citizens as a result of this article.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

