2. The Money Factor

Money is another big factor of motivation in all generations of human history. In fact many would argue that money is the number one motivating factor for human endeavours. The grip of money over the souls of men is so undeniable that even the Lord Jesus Christ gave it recognition through his teaching.

According to Jesus everyone either worships God almighty or the god of mammon which is the god of money. Jesus therefore elevates the role and the influence of money to equal that of deity. The influence and power that money exacts over people is almost as strong as religious deity. Just like with God, money demands obedience. Just as with God, money demands worship. Just as with God, money demands supremacy. All these reasons contribute to why Jesus equates the power of money to that of deity.

“You can be motivated by fear, and you can be motivated reward. But both those methods are only temporary. The only lasting thing is self-motivation.” ― Homer Rice

Money and the desire to possess it, drives people to do and undo. Money causes people to give themselves up to an eight hour of daily labor just to be able to take something home at the end of the day. People basically sell themselves into temporary slavery just to be able to take something home. Money is a powerful force of motivation. For money, men and women agree to abandon their families if they would be sure to come up with an amount of money that satisfies their desires.

Money and the desire to make it, compels people to abandon their children in the pursuit of financial gains. Money is so powerful that generations after generations of people, have abandoned their native countries and family linages just to be able to gain some more money in other lands. On daily basis, people lose their lives in pursuit of money. We read stories constantly of drug pushers who are on a regular basis sentenced to death in some countries. Yet, people keep on practicing drug pushing, in spite of the threat of death. What is the motivation? MONEY!

“Money is like gasoline during a road trip. You don’t want to run out of gas on your trip, but you’re not doing a tour of gas stations.” ― Tim O’Reilly

What this tells us is that even the fear of death retreats where there is motivation for money. The motivation of money in this case, supersedes the fear of death. There is nothing people don’t do for money. People have the motivation to do the most unconceivable things, if they know there is a possibility of receiving monetary rewards, at the end of the day. The motivation of money is so strong that some people are willing to go take the lives of other men just for the reward of money. So, money is one of the most powerful motivating factors on the earth.

Life however keeps on proving to us that after money is gained, it is still possible to remain unsatisfied. Leading to another quest and other means of motivation. The disillusionment of money tells us that there is a need to look for other means of self-motivation other than money. Today individuals have more money than ever before in history, yet we have not being happier and we have not being less depressed. So apart from money, we still need to teach people how to be self-motivate.

3. The Love Factor

Love, oh sweet love!

Love has always been a magical word. This word had led people to go to war. Love has inspired people so strongly to risk their lives. The ancient practice of duelling was born out of the uncontrollable passion of love. Love had inspired people to build nations. Cities have been built because of love. Oceans have been tamed because of the power of love. The force of nature has been subdued, thanks to the passion of love. Enemies have become friends, thanks to love. Wars have been made to cease because of love. Kingdoms and empires have collapsed just because of the power of love. That magical word has turned friends into enemies. It has caused nations to rise against nations.

Love has raised up armies in their millions against each other all for one cause – to prove love. It is the love for her race that caused Nazi Germany to want to annihilate all other races. On the other hand, love makes millions of husbands to wake up in the morning to pursue the good of their families. Most men will tell you that the reason why they are doing most of the things they do is to prove love, to their spouses or to their children. Love is a powerful force of motivation.

As a matter of fact, there are people who would think this is the greatest motivating factor in life. The power of love causes generational reproduction that leads to the preservation of the human race. Love compelled the Son of God to leave heaven to come to the earth. Love made him to take on the nature of man. For love, he gave his life and died for humanity. Love is an incredibly strong motivating factor.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” – Jn. 3:16

As powerful as the factor of love is, it is sad to say that it is becoming more and more difficult to come across a true expression of love in our technological advanced modern world. There are so many artificial solutions to love, that steal from men the real energy that true love offers. So unfortunately, it is becoming more and more difficult for people to experience true love. Too much deception, too much games, pornography, etc.

When there is no genuine experience of love, people are depressed, disillusioned, disappointed and desperate for more motivation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

