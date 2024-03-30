As I stepped into the hospital waiting room, the anxious eyes of family members greeted me, their worry palpable as they awaited news of their ailing patriarch. Quickly, I introduced myself and delved into the heart of the matter

“I wanted to talk to you about your father’s condition. It’s not easy news, but I need to be honest with you. Despite our efforts, your father’s brain suffered irreparable damage during the cardiac arrest. Even if we continue life support, he won’t recover. It’s a difficult decision, but I strongly recommend withdrawing life support to let him pass with dignity,” I stated.

“How dare you! You’re telling me to pull the plug on my dad? You don’t know anything! He’s a fighter; he’ll pull through!” responded the patient’s older son angrily, acting as the spokesperson for the family.

“I understand this is incredibly hard to hear, sir, but I assure you, we’ve exhausted all options. Continuing life support would only prolong his suffering without any hope of recovery,” I reassured.

“No, you’re wrong! You’re just trying to save money or clear up beds in your hospital. You doctors always think you know everything, but you don’t care about us! You just want to play God and decide who lives and who dies!” Mr Johnson (not real name) exclaimed, his frustration palpable.

Struggling to maintain my composure, I responded, “Mr Johnson, I understand you’re upset, and I empathise with your situation. But I can assure you, my only concern is your father’s well-being. We’re here to provide the best care possible, and in this case, that means letting him go peacefully.”

Mr Johnson, now in tears and shouting, insisted, “No! I won’t do it! I won’t let you kill my dad! You can’t force me to make this decision!”

Softly, I replied, “Mr Johnson, no one is forcing you to do anything. This decision is ultimately yours, and I’m here to support you through it. But I implore you to consider what’s best for your father. Letting him go with dignity may be the kindest thing we can do for him.”

A few days ago, in my medical practice, I encountered the situation described in the dialogue above. It was a profoundly intricate case that illuminated the precarious equilibrium between medical ethics and familial skepticism entrenched within the healthcare system in the United States.

A patient, ushered in following a cardiac arrest at his residence, presented a labyrinthine scenario. Despite the valiant endeavours of the emergency medical team, who exhaustively engaged in over an hour of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to resuscitate him, it became glaringly apparent to our medical team that his prognosis was dismal. Even in the improbable event of his survival, the spectre of irreversible brain damage loomed ominously, as affirmed by subsequent neurological assessments.

The rational trajectory dictated the cessation of life-sustaining measures to grant the patient a dignified passage. However, the response from the family diverged starkly from medical counsel. Despite our earnest efforts to elucidate the futility of perpetuating medical intervention, the family staunchly resisted. Their mistrust in the healthcare system was palpable, fuelled by an ingrained belief in its inherent untrustworthiness. This sentiment, regrettably, is not uncommon, particularly among Black and Brown communities in the United States, where historical inequities have sown seeds of deep-seated suspicion.

A historical perspective offers illumination on the origins of this pervasive mistrust. Dr Joseph Mengele, infamously known as the “Angel of Death,” perpetrated abominable experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. His barbarous and unethical conduct encompassed subjecting individuals, predominantly Jews, to torturous medical experiments devoid of consent. Dr Mengele’s transgressions ranged from conducting surgeries bereft of anaesthesia to administering harmful substances to observe their effects.

Similarly, the Tuskegee syphilis experiments orchestrated by the United States government entailed withholding treatment from African American men afflicted with syphilis for decades, despite the availability of efficacious remedies. These experiments contravened basic human rights, exploited vulnerable populations, and engendered immense suffering and loss of life.

Such egregious violations of medical ethics and human rights have wrought profound and enduring repercussions on public trust in the healthcare milieu, particularly within Black and Brown communities in the United States. These atrocities have perpetuated a legacy of mistrust and skepticism toward healthcare practitioners and institutions, with many minority communities rightfully perceiving betrayal and neglect by those tasked with safeguarding and nurturing them.

The exploitation and maltreatment endured by these populations at the hands of medical professionals have catalysed deep-seated skepticism and reluctance to engage with healthcare systems, impeding endeavours to rectify disparities in health outcomes and access to care.

In Nigeria, where the majority are Black, the issue transcends the dichotomy of Whites versus minorities. It encapsulates instances of physicians occasionally prescribing incorrect medications or recommending unnecessary surgeries in pursuit of financial gain. This situation is exacerbated by a lack of accountability and adequate enforcement by the medical regulatory board in Nigeria, compounded by the reality that monetary influence can absolve one from transgressions in Nigeria, regardless of the severity of the offence committed.

These unconscionable breaches of trust have instilled a profound wariness toward Western medicine, undermining the fundamental tenets of the Hippocratic Oath. The Hippocratic Oath, an esteemed pledge undertaken by physicians early in our careers, serves as a guiding beacon of ethical conduct within the medical fraternity.

Emphasising principles of patient-centred care, confidentiality, and the imperative to avert harm, it embodies the moral compass guiding medical practitioners in fulfilling their responsibilities. However, the lamentable reality persists that there exist practitioners who flout these sanctified ideals, perpetuating harm instead of facilitating healing.

Yet, unethical practices are not the sole catalysts for the escalating distrust in Western medicine. In an era characterised by ideological polarisation and rampant dissemination of misinformation by subversive elements, truth has become a lamentable casualty. Even the most straightforward medical scenarios are susceptible to entanglement in conspiracy theories. We have also encountered pastors and religious leaders who, ignorantly or sometimes deliberately, misinform their congregants and advise them to seek divine intervention instead of medical help.

Not long ago, a video surfaced wherein a popular Nigerian pastor with millions of credulous followers boasted of having resurrected over fifty deceased individuals within the past year, likening himself to the biblical narrative of Jesus resurrecting Lazarus. One can only imagine, the indoctrination to which his congregation has been subjected throughout this time. The same pastor discouraged his followers from receiving the COVID vaccine and faced sanctions from the UK’s Office of Communication for disseminating misinformation about the pandemic.

In confronting the intersection of medical ethics and distrust, physicians find themselves at a pivotal juncture. Striking a balance between upholding the principles of beneficence and non-maleficence and respecting patient autonomy and cultural nuances presents a convoluted ethical quandary. It necessitates a nuanced approach acknowledging the validity of historical grievances while striving to rebuild trust through transparency, empathy, and cultural humility.

As guardians entrusted with the welfare of our patients, it behooves us to confront these challenges forthrightly. By fostering open discourse, dismantling access barriers, and upholding the loftiest ethical standards, we can endeavour toward a healthcare framework grounded in trust, compassion, and integrity. Only then can we honour the solemn oath we have sworn — to do no harm and to stand as unwavering champions for the health and dignity of all.

Osmund Agbo is the author of Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles, along with other publications.

