Justice Peter Kekemeke gave the order after the federal government arraigned the erstwhile CCT boss on four-count corruption charge.

The judge adjourned the case until 15 July 15 for hearing of Mr Umar’s bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mr Umar with abuse of office.

It was alleged that in 2021 he used his wife’s bank account to collect N5.5 million from a contractor engaged to paint the headquarters of the CCT in Abuja.

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The anti-graft agency further alleged that on 25 January 2024, the defendant also used his wife’s account to collect N6 million from a contractor who handled the digitisation of the CCT’s records.

Also, the defendant was accused of directing another contractor to pay N2.43 million for the tuition fee of his daughter at Baze University, Abuja.

He was said to have committed offences punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Mr Umar, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Christopher Mshelia, prayed the court to remand Mr Umar and urged the judge to set a date for the commencement of trial.

However, the Defence Counsel, Sunday Edward, urged the court to release Mr Umar on bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Kekemeke then adjourned until 15 July for the hearing of the bail application.

(NAN)