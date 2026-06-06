The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack on a military base in Borno State, saying five soldiers and three members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed.

The army, however, noted that the attack was repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that insurgents suspected to be fighters of Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a military base around Mandara axis, killing eight soldiers and injuring others.

In a statement issued on Friday, the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Haruna Sani, said the attack targeted the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mandara-Girau under the 25 Brigade, Sector 2 of the task force.

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Mr Sani said the attack occurred at about 3 a.m.

He explained that the insurgents launched the attack during heavy rainfall and poor visibility in an apparent attempt to exploit the adverse weather conditions to breach the base’s defences.

The army spokesperson said troops, however, mounted a “fierce counter-offensive” that thwarted the attack and prevented the terrorists from gaining access to the facility.

“Determined troops responded with a fierce counter-offensive, decisively frustrating further incursions and inflicting casualties on the attackers,” he stated.

“Regrettably, in the course of the battle, five gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the intense firefight and close-quarter engagement while some equipment were also affected by the firefight,” Mr Sani said, adding “three members of the CJTF also fell alongside troops.”

He said that those wounded have been airlifted by the air component command of the task force and “are currently in stable condition while receiving appropriate medicare.”

“Their sacrifice embodies the highest traditions of service, courage, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation,” he said.

Despite the casualties, the military said troops retained control of the base and have continued operations in the area.

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“Troops remain firmly in control of the FOB and continue to dominate the general area, while exploitation operations are ongoing for consolidation,” Mr Sani stated

The military spokesperson described the attack as another indication of the “growing desperation” of terrorist groups operating in the North-east, noting that insurgents have suffered significant losses from ongoing military operations.

He added that additional troops and critical combat assets have been deployed across the theatre to sustain pressure on terrorist elements and protect communities in the region.