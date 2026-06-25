The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to pursue reconciliation with Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Mr Sanusi made the call at a public lecture organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) on Thursday in Abuja.

The lecture was entitled “ECO Currency and Monetary Integration in West Africa: Implications for Nigeria.”

Mr Sanusi said the withdrawal of the three Sahel countries had weakened regional integration, security cooperation and economic opportunities across West Africa.

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He described Niger as a strategic buffer between Nigeria and extremist threats operating across Libya, Algeria and other parts of North Africa.

He noted that Nigeria’s national security architecture historically relied on cooperation with Niger, making the country’s alienation a serious strategic concern.

The former CBN governor recalled Niger’s support for Nigeria during the civil war, noting that past leaders prioritised regional solidarity despite international pressure and divisions.

He said diplomatic efforts were made to prevent the deterioration of relations, adding that mistakes by key actors contributed to the crisis.

The Emir noted that international relations required pragmatism, stressing that political ideals must be balanced with prevailing realities and national interests.

He urged governments, religious leaders, civil society organisations and citizens to continue engaging with their counterparts in affected countries towards ensuring reconciliation.

“An integration of 15 countries is better than one with 12 countries. The whole of Africa is better than just West Africa,” he said.

The royal father stated that ECOWAS could function without the three countries but would lose significant benefits associated with broader regional cooperation and markets.

Referencing Britain’s exit from the European Union, he cautioned that political and economic consequences often followed decisions that weakened integration.

He cited markets in Kano as serving traders from Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana, thus demonstrating the importance of regional trade networks.

According to him, Nigeria stands to gain immensely by transforming neighbouring countries into viable export markets through stable political relationships.

Mr Sanusi said President Bola Tinubu faced difficult circumstances during the Niger crisis, having assumed office without a fully constituted cabinet.

He noted that patience and dialogue could have produced a quicker resolution, stressing that substantial goodwill still existed among regional leaders.

“I still think there is a great possibility for reconciliation. I am not pessimistic at all,” Sanusi said.

On the proposed ECO currency, Sanusi said ECOWAS member-states must first achieve economic convergence before pursuing a common regional currency arrangement.

ECO Currency: NILDS seeks evidence-based approach to West African monetary integration

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, has called for a rigorous, evidence-based assessment of the proposed Eco currency across all West African countries.

The DG described the planned monetary integration within the ECOWAS sub-region as a significant economic and political undertaking with far-reaching implications for member states.

In his opening address at a one-day Policy Dialogue on “Eco Currency and Monetary Integration in West Africa” held at the Institute’s permanent site in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Sulaiman, a professor, stressed that the quest for a common regional currency goes beyond technical considerations and touches on critical issues of sovereignty, economic stability and prosperity.

The NILDS Director-General noted that Nigeria, as the largest economy in West Africa, must carefully evaluate the prospects, policy implications and strategic considerations associated with the proposed monetary union.

According to him, the objective of the dialogue was to move beyond theoretical discussions and focus on the practical realities of how a common currency could affect regional economic stability and align with Nigeria’s domestic economic and development priorities.

Mr Sulaiman reaffirmed NILDS’ commitment to its statutory mandate to provide research-based support for legislative and policy decision-making, emphasising that the Institute would continue to ensure that sound analytical frameworks and empirical evidence back lawmakers’ positions and proposals.

He said the policy dialogue was designed to provide a platform for engagement among policymakers, financial experts, academics, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders, with a view to generating actionable recommendations to help lawmakers and policymakers address the opportunities and challenges associated with monetary integration.

The Director-General further underscored the importance of bridging the gap between economic theory and policy reality, urging participants to engage constructively and contribute ideas that would help shape Nigeria’s position on the Eco currency initiative.

Mr Sulaiman expressed confidence that the outcomes of the dialogue would contribute meaningfully to the legislative process and support the development of policy frameworks that safeguard Nigeria’s interests while promoting regional economic growth and integration.

He also commended the participation of distinguished stakeholders and experts at the event, describing their contributions as essential to fostering informed debate on the future of monetary cooperation in West Africa.

(NAN)