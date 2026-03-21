‎The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche, has expressed surprise at how clean Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, has become, appreciating the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for his “heart for God and the people”.

Mr Enenche and his wife, Becky, were in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for a two-day Umuahia Healing and Miracle Crusade with the Theme: “God of Mercy”.

‎The crusade was held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, currently undergoing renovation and retrofitting by the Abia State Government.

‎This is contained in a statement on Friday by Governor Otti’s spokesperson, Njoku Ukoha.

‎Speaking on Thursday, 19 March, Mr Enenche, who had earlier visited and preached in Aba before coming to Umuahia to continue his ministration, was amazed at how the city which had refuse dumps as major signposts in the past has become so clean and beautiful to behold.

‎In his words, “I was speaking in Aba yesterday, I said, there is a prophetic plan and agenda of God for this state, but particularly in Aba, where there is a revolution of industrialisation, manufacturing, production that would turn the place like a Dubai that will make people come.

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‎“I said that this state is one of the places that will make this nation proud. That at least, there is something Nigeria has to offer. And so, I will like you to know where you are, and I believe that the Lord will grant us the grace as a State to accept the responsibility and to do what needs to be done.”

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‎Turning to Governor Otti, Mr Enenche said, “We appreciate how much heart you have both for God and for the land – heart for God; heart for the people. We trust the Lord. I was surprised, and I said, is this Aba that I am in, clean street? Where is the heap of rubbish on the road Where are they? None! I even saw water fountain at the roundabouts.”

‎Speaking at the crusade, Governor Otti, began by welcoming Mr Enenche and his wife back to the state, having visited last weekend during the commissioning and dedication of Rehoboth Auditorium in Umuahia.

‎He thanked the pastor for his kind words and for his blessings upon the land.

‎“I want to thank him for the healing and restoration that has happened here.

‎“This happened in my very before, like our people would say. And that shows that God is still at work. And, I want to thank him for the humility to undertake that the miracles are not done by him, it is God.

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‎“Whatever we do, we must always remember that we can plant, somebody else can water, but the increase comes from God. That is what the Bible says,” Governor Otti stated.

‎Speaking further, Mr Otti thanked the people for their continued support for his administration, which he says is their government, established by God and with no godfather.

‎“I want to thank all of you for the support you have given this government. Like I have always said, this is your government—a government with no godfather, a government that God brought Himself. Therefore, we have no choice but to work for our people,” he said.

‎Mr Otti reacted to Mrs Enenche’s demonstration of how clean Aba was.

‎“Pastor Becky was demonstrating how clean Aba was, and I say she hasn’t seen anything yet, because we are just starting. So, there is still a lot to do. Umuahia is also wearing a new look. Very soon, we will commission the Umuahia Central Bus Terminal, which I am told is the biggest bus terminal in the country,” Mr Otti said.

‎Drawing inspiration from some Bible chapters and verses, the governor urged the people not to be worried about those who are not happy about the ongoing rebuilding and transformations happening in the state and their gatherings, saying that such was expected, but that God will not allow them to prevail.

‎“But above all, we return all glory to God. The Bible records in Psalm 62:11: ‘God has spoken once, twice have I heard this: that power belongs to God.’

‎“And, you know, as we do what we do, we return all the glory to God,” he added.

‎Drawing attention to Isaiah 61:4, amidst cheers from the audience, he reads, “They shall rebuild the old ruins, they shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the ruined cities, the desolations of many generations.’

“And then as we do this, we are reminded in Nehemiah 4:7, ‘And it came to pass that when sanballat and Tobiahs and the Arabians and the Ammonites and Ashdodites heard that the walls of Jerusalem were made up, and that the bridges began to be stopped (closed) they became very angry’. So, if you see people speaking angrily, don’t waste your time with them because we have been pre-informed in the bible that they will arise.”

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‎Governor Otti, quoting from Jeremiah 1:19, also stated that the Bible had already prepared him and others for the resistance.

‘They will fight against you, but they shall not prevail against you, for I am with you,’ says the Lord, ‘to deliver you.’

‎“So, if anyone is afraid, do not be afraid. If anyone is worried, do not be worried, because God is there. As they rise to fight us, God will fight them. Any enchantment that they do, God will scatter them,” Governor Otti declared.

‎Governor Otti was joined by several senior government appointees at the crusade.