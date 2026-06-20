The Cross River State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of ticket sales, levies, and all related charges imposed on inter-city transport operators across the state following complaints of multiple taxation by transport workers.

The directive, approved by Governor Bassey Otu, was announced in a statement issued on 18 June by his spokesperson, Linus Obogo.

According to the statement, the decision followed a meeting between the state government and the leadership of the Inter-City Drivers Association over concerns about multiple ticketing and levies affecting transport operators.

Directive to agencies, security personnel

Mr Obogo said the governor had approved “the immediate suspension of the sales of tickets, collection of levies and all related charges imposed on inter-city operators by government agents and security operatives across the state.”

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He directed relevant government agencies and security personnel to comply with the order pending further notice.

“All relevant government agencies and security personnel are hereby directed to comply fully with this directive pending further notice,” the statement said.

The government added that it would convene stakeholders’ meeting to develop “a lasting and mutually beneficial framework for the transport sector.”

Relief for transport operators

The suspension is expected to provide temporary relief for inter-city transport operators who have long complained about multiple checkpoints, ticketing requirements, and levies imposed by various government and security agencies.

Transport operators have often argued that the charges increase operating costs, which are eventually passed on to commuters through higher transport fares.

Mr Obogo said the intervention demonstrated the governor’s commitment to reducing the burden on residents and businesses.

The decision comes amid growing concerns in many Nigerian states over multiple taxation and levies in the transport sector, which operators say undermine profitability and contribute to rising transportation costs.

A review of the levy regime could improve the ease of doing business, lower operational costs for transporters and potentially moderate transport fares for passengers if the suspension is sustained and followed by broader reforms.

It is unclear if the operators will reciprocate the state government’s gesture by reducing transport fare.