Tunisia have become the first nation to change coaches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dismissing Sabri Lamouchi less than 48 hours after a crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden and appointing renowned tournament specialist Hervé Renard in a desperate bid to rescue their campaign.

The Tunisian Football Federation confirmed the decision on Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to Lamouchi’s tenure after a disappointing run of results culminated in one of Tunisia’s heaviest defeats in World Cup history.

Lamouchi, a former France international, was only appointed in January on a contract scheduled to run until 2028. However, mounting concerns over performances and results ultimately convinced federation officials that immediate action was required.

The warning signs had been evident for months, as Tunisia managed just one victory in five matches under Lamouchi, defeating Haiti in March but suffering defeats against Austria, Belgium and Sweden. Their World Cup preparations offered little reassurance, beginning with a narrow 1-0 loss to Austria before a damaging 5-0 defeat to Belgium raised serious questions about the Carthage Eagles’ readiness for football’s biggest stage.

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Those fears were brutally exposed in Monterrey on Sunday as Sweden dismantled Tunisia 5-1 in their Group F opener; with decisive group-stage fixtures against Japan and the Netherlands still to come, Tunisian football authorities opted for a dramatic intervention.

In a statement released on social media, the federation confirmed that Renard would take charge of the national team for the remainder of their World Cup campaign.

“The agreement also stipulates that negotiations will be opened after the World Cup campaign to consider a long-term partnership based on specific sporting objectives,” the federation said.

According to state broadcaster Television Tunisienne, Renard was expected to arrive in Monterrey later on Tuesday and immediately begin preparations for Tunisia’s must-win encounters.

The appointment brings one of international football’s most accomplished tournament coaches back to the World Cup spotlight.

Renard’s reputation has been built on delivering success when expectations are low and pressure is highest. The Frenchman remains the only coach to have won the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries, guiding Zambia to a fairytale triumph in 2012 before repeating the feat with Ivory Coast in 2015.

His standing in global football rose even further at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he masterminded Saudi Arabia’s stunning victory over eventual champions Argentina, one of the greatest upsets in tournament history.

After leaving Saudi Arabia, Renard took charge of the French women’s national team, leading them at both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Paris Olympic Games before returning to Saudi Arabia to help secure qualification for a third consecutive World Cup.

That wealth of international experience was a decisive factor in Tunisia’s decision to hand him the reins during a moment of crisis.

The latest coaching shake-up also continues a turbulent period for Tunisian football. Earlier this year, Sami Trabelsi departed following Tunisia’s painful round-of-16 exit at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The Carthage Eagles were eliminated by Mali under dramatic circumstances despite playing against 10 men for more than 90 minutes after Woyo Coulibaly’s early red card.

Tunisia appeared destined for victory after taking the lead in the 88th minute, only to concede a stoppage-time penalty before eventually losing in a penalty shootout.

Soon afterwards, the federation announced it had mutually agreed to terminate Trabelsi’s contract along with those of his technical staff. Now Tunisia find themselves turning to yet another coach in search of an immediate turnaround.

Renard’s first challenge will be psychological as much as tactical. The Frenchman must restore confidence after the Sweden debacle while quickly preparing his squad for crucial encounters against Japan and the Netherlands.

Tunisia’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds remain alive, but the margin for error has virtually disappeared.

The federation has gambled that Renard’s proven pedigree, leadership qualities and history of delivering results on the biggest stages can spark a revival.

Whether he can engineer another of his trademark turnarounds may determine not only Tunisia’s fate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but also whether their tournament ends in disappointment or redemption.