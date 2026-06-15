Mustapha Kwankwaso, the eldest son of former Kano State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has emerged as the running mate to the state’s NDC governorship candidate, Aminu Abdulsalam.

The younger Kwankwaso previously served as the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development until his resignation in January.

The nomination was announced by the elder Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Saifullahi Hassan, in a brief social media statement.

“Congratulations to His Excellency Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso on emerging as the NDC Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate,” Mr Hassan stated.

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The announcement followed a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by the senior Kwankwaso at his Miller Road residence.

Mr Abdulsalam and Mustapha Kwankwaso were members of the Kano State Executive Council under Governor Abba Yusuf until a rift triggered a shakeup in the state’s executive leadership earlier this year.

Governor Yusuf, originally elected on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the governor’s exit, appointed officials had to choose between remaining in government or siding with Mr Kwankwaso.