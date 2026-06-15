The House of Representatives has reshuffled the leadership of several standing committees following recent changes to its minority caucus leadership.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen disclosed the adjustments during Monday’s emergency plenary, stating that the vacancies created by the appointment of some lawmakers into new minority leadership positions necessitated the reconstitution of affected committees.

Under the new arrangement, the House Committee on Special Duties, previously chaired by new Minority Leader Fred Agbedi, will now be headed by Aliyu Madaki, the immediate past deputy minority leader.

Similarly, Ali Isa, the former minority whip, has been appointed chairperson of the House Committee on Shippers Council, replacing Abdulsamad Dasuki, who recently emerged as deputy minority leader.

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The House Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises, formerly chaired by Mansur Soro, has been reassigned to Pascal Agbodike following Mr Soro’s appointment as minority whip.

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In a related development, Kelechi Nwogu has been named chairperson of the House Committee on Hydrological Services, succeeding Mr Agbodike.

Defection

Meanwhile, the legislator representing Funtua/Dandume Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Abubakar Mohammed, formally announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter read on the parliamentary floor, Mr Mohammed said his decision, which took effect from 8 May, was driven by his conviction that he could better advance the interests of his constituents on the PDP platform.