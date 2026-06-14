Suspected Lakurawa insurgents have killed at least 20 people in a brutal attack on Sunday in Fasken Rafi, a village in the Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The terrorists carried out what residents described as one of the deadliest and most coordinated attacks to hit the region in recent times.

Besides the high death toll, scores of villagers sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

The government sends a high-powered delegation

According to the Nigerian Tribune, top government officials have confirmed the killings.

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The newspaper reported that the state government dispatched a delegation, led by Deputy Governor Umar Tafida, to the affected village to assess the security situation firsthand and console grieving families.

Speaking during the emergency visit, Mr Tafida reaffirmed the government’s resolve to crush banditry and violent extremism plaguing the rural communities of Kebbi.

“This senseless loss of lives deeply saddens us. This administration remains unyielding in its commitment to restoring peace. We are immediately deploying additional security personnel and critical operational resources to this axis to guarantee the safety of lives and property and prevent any recurrence,” Mr Tafida stated.

Call for self-defence

The latest attack occurred barely days after the Emir of Argungu, in the state, Mohammed Mera, called on residents of his emirate to obtain legal permits to carry firearms to defend their communities against the bandits.

The emir made the call during a meeting at his palace in Argungu. A video of the meeting, approximately five minutes in length, conducted in Hausa, was shared on Facebook by Basharu Altine.

The latest attack occurred under the Argungu Emirate, where the monarch also urged local communities to remain vigilant and take proactive measures against terrorists and criminal elements operating in the area.

During the meeting, the monarch suggested that communities should consider pooling financial resources to purchase legally approved weapons for self-defence.

“If you acquire such weapons legally, make sure the attackers are aware that your community possesses the means to defend itself. This alone can serve as a warning and discourage the invaders from attacking,” the monarch said.

He reminded the gathering that Islam encourages self-defence and frowns upon cowardice in the face of attack.

“It is not right for a Muslim to remain passive while criminals kill people, kidnap innocent citizens, and assault women and children. Be prepared to defend yourselves, your families, and your communities against any attack,” the Emir stated.

However, the emir clarified that he was not encouraging communities to take the law into their own hands, engage in acts of terrorism, or resort to the negative stereotyping of any group. Instead, he framed his call strictly in terms of lawful self-defence, noting that the scale of the security challenge has become too overwhelming for formal security agencies to handle alone.

“I am not calling for any targeted attacks against any ethnic group or violence and extrajudicial killings, I would not support anyone using firearms to target specific ethnic groups or engage in unlawful killings”, the Emir stated.

Rising security anxieties

The Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) did not answer phone calls for his comment on the matter.

The Fasken Rafi killings have sparked widespread outrage across Kebbi State, intensifying fears over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Kebbi State.

Despite ongoing military and police operations, armed groups continue to exploit vulnerabilities in remote border communities.

Traumatised residents have renewed their urgent appeals to federal security agencies, demanding a more proactive intelligence-led strategy to track down the perpetrators and neutralise the threat posed by the Lakurawa group.