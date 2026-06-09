Thirty civil society organisations have called for robust accountability and governance safeguards as momentum builds around proposals to establish state police in Nigeria, warning that decentralising policing without effective oversight could undermine public trust and citizens’ rights.

The coalition, Open Alliance, made the call following a stakeholder dialogue on “Devolution of Policing in Nigeria: Pathways to Effective and Accountable State Policing,” held in Abuja on 13 May.

The event brought together civil society organisations, governance institutions, development partners, legal practitioners, security experts, media professionals, and policy actors to examine the prospects and risks associated with state police.

The intervention followed increased security challenges in the country and a renewed national debate over security sector reforms, as well as reports that the National Assembly could soon conclude work on constitutional amendments relating to state police.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that the Senate leader said the proposal for state police could receive legislative approval this week.

Calls for safeguards

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the BudgIT Foundation and jointly signed by the organisation, Accountability Lab, and 28 other civil society groups, Open Alliance said discussions around state police must go beyond structural reforms and focus on accountability, transparency, and the protection of fundamental rights.

The coalition noted that Nigeria continues to grapple with worsening security challenges, declining public confidence in law enforcement institutions and persistent concerns about police accountability.

According to the group, while state police has emerged as a prominent proposal in ongoing reform discussions, critical questions surrounding governance structures, funding arrangements, institutional capacity and oversight mechanisms remain unresolved.

Participants at the dialogue argued that the effectiveness of any policing model depends not only on where policing powers are located but also on the strength of institutions responsible for oversight and redress.

They stressed that state police should not be viewed as a stand-alone solution to Nigeria’s security challenges but as one component of broader reforms aimed at improving service delivery, legitimacy and public trust in policing.

Inclusive reforms

Open Alliance urged policymakers to ensure that evidence, wide consultations, and strong accountability frameworks guide ongoing constitutional and security-sector reforms.

The coalition emphasised the need for citizen participation in shaping the future of policing and called for mechanisms that would ensure transparency and responsiveness to local communities’ needs.

It warned that without adequate safeguards, devolving policing powers could create new governance challenges and expose citizens to potential abuses.

The coalition asked lawmakers, government institutions and other stakeholders to prioritise human rights protections and independent oversight as discussions on state policing progress.

Reasons for renewed interest

Calls for state police have intensified in recent years as Nigeria battles kidnapping, banditry, communal violence and other security threats across different regions of the country.

Supporters of state police argue that state-controlled police forces would improve intelligence gathering, enhance local accountability and enable quicker responses to security threats.

However, critics have expressed concerns that state police could be vulnerable to political interference by governors and other powerful actors if adequate checks and balances are not established.

The debate has gained fresh urgency as the National Assembly considers constitutional amendments to restructure aspects of Nigeria’s security architecture.