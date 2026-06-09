The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olatunji Disu, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) to immediately intensify enforcement operations against unregistered vehicles and vehicles with concealed registration numbers nationwide.

The I-G gave the order on Tuesday in Abuja during his conference with the Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police (CPs).

Mr Disu said it was unlawful, irresponsible and unacceptable to drive vehicles without registration numbers or whose number plates were deliberately concealed, defaced, covered, or altered in an attempt to evade identification.

”Let me now address the growing, disturbing trend that has several implications for public safety and national security across several parts of the country

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”We have observed an increasing number of vehicles being driven without registration numbers as well as vehicles whose number plates are deliberately concealed, defaced, covered, or altered in an attempt to evade identification.

”This practice is unlawful, irresponsible, and unacceptable, and so, I wish to state unequivocally that from today, the Nigerian Police Force will no longer tolerate such acts of impunity.

”Every vehicle operating on our roads must be properly registered and must display its approved registration number in accordance with the law,” he said.

The I-G also said that any vehicle found without number plates or with a deliberately obscured, concealed, or tampered registration number would be stopped, grounded, and subjected to the appropriate legal process.

He said vehicle registration was not merely an administrative requirement, but a critical component of crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and national security.

According to him, criminals, kidnappers, terrorists, and other offenders often exploit unregistered vehicles to perpetrate crimes and evade detection.

”All CPs, Tactical Commanders, and heads of formation are therefore directed to immediately intensify enforcement operations against unregistered vehicles and those with concealed registration numbers.

”There shall be no preferential treatment or selective enforcement. The law must be applied equally to all, and anyone who chooses to disregard this directive will face the full consequences of the law,” Mr Disu said.

He enjoined all law-abiding citizens to ensure that their vehicles were clearly registered in compliance with the existing regulations.

(NAN)