The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olatunji Disu, has ordered the deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to their respective zones, effective 15 June.

Mr Disu gave the order on Tuesday in Abuja during his conference with the Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The I-G said the order aimed to strengthen supervision, improve operational coordination, enhance accountability and provide strategic oversight of policing activities within their zones.

He said the DIGs were expected to work closely with the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and CPs in their various zones to ensure that operational directives were effectively implemented and measurable results achieved.

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”Let me make it clear that this deployment is not ceremonial; it is intended to bring leadership closer to the field, improve response mechanism and ensure that emergency reports receive prompt attention,” he said.

Mr Disu also directed CPs to immediately establish what he termed a “handshake” patrol to ensure that criminals were stopped from committing an offence in one state and escaping to another.

He said the practice of committing a crime in one state and escaping to another must be distorted through deliberate collaboration and joint operational planning.

”Accordingly, CPs are to establish coordinated patrols along major entries and exit routes of their various states.

”Intelligence sharing mechanisms should be strengthened, operational communication channels kept open at all times, and joint responses initiated whenever circumstances require.

”I expect CPs to maintain direct communications with their counterparts in their neighboring states and to jointly review security deployments on a regular basis,” he said.

The I-G said security must be approached from the original rather than purely territorial perspective.

He urged the senior officers to maintain professional and constructive engagement with the media, adding that the force’s relationship with the media should not be limited to announcing arrests or personal successes.

”I also wish to address your relationship with the media because public perception can influence confidence in our institution as well as our operational outcome.

”While our primary responsibility remains for intervention and reinforcement, we must recognise the importance of effective communication in shaping public understanding of our efforts.

”I, therefore, encourage you to maintain a professional and constructive engagement with the media; our relationship should not be limited to announcing arrests or personal successes.

”Your relationship with the media must also involve timely clarification of facts and information,” he said.

Mr Disu added that the force would not surrender information space to criminals or individuals seeking to undermine public confidence in the Nigerian Police Force.

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According to him, equally important is the need to deepen our commitment to community policing, which may reiterate a fundamental truth.

”The police cannot effectively secure Nigeria without the active support and partnership of the communities.”

He emphasised that community policing was not a slogan or a programme that existed only on paper, but a practical policing philosophy.

”The philosophy recognises that security is best achieved when enforcement agencies go into genuine partnership with citizens.

(NAN)