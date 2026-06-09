The House of Representatives has called for a comprehensive investigation into Monday’s train accident along the Itakpe-Warri rail corridor, killing and injuring several passengers.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Francis Waive (APC, Delta) during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Presenting the motion, Mr Waive described the incident as a tragic development that has once again raised concerns about safety standards and operational efficiency within the railway system.

According to initial reports, at least four individuals tragically lost their lives, while numerous others suffered injuries of varying severity and were swiftly rushed to hospitals for urgent care.

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“On Monday, 8 June, a tragic accident occurred involving a train operating along the Itakpe-Warri rail corridor, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to several passengers and other affected persons,” the rep said.

He emphasised that the affected rail corridor remains one of the nation’s most vital standard-gauge railway lines, connecting Delta, Edo, and Kogi states and serving thousands of commuters, traders, workers, and businesses.

He noted that the route played a critical role in connecting Southern and Northern Nigeria and that it contributes significantly to economic activities across the regions.

Mr Waive expressed concern that the latest accident has renewed questions about passenger safety, maintenance practices, operational integrity, and emergency response mechanisms within the railway sector.

He noted that beyond the fatalities and physical injuries, passengers aboard the train suffered emotional trauma, financial losses, disruption of important engagements and damage to personal property.

The rep warned that failure to investigate the incident and implement corrective measures thoroughly could lead to similar incidents in the future and further erode public confidence in rail transportation.

“Unless a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted and appropriate remedial measures implemented, similar accidents may recur, thereby undermining public confidence in railway transportation as a safe and reliable mode of mass transit in Nigeria.”

The motion was adopted without debate.

Resolutions

Following the adoption, the House urged the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and publicly release its findings.

Members also asked the corporation to outline the specific measures it is introducing to prevent a recurrence.

In addition, the House called on the NRC to adequately compensate all passengers affected by the incident for injuries sustained, losses incurred, psychological trauma and inconveniences caused by the accident.

The MPs commended the Delta State Government, emergency responders, healthcare personnel, security agencies and volunteers who participated in rescue efforts and ensured victims received urgent medical attention.

The House subsequently mandated its Committees on Land Transport and Legislative Compliance to monitor implementation of the resolutions and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Mr Tajudeen thereafter referred the matter to the relevant committees.

Presidency confirms fatalities

The parliamentary intervention comes a day after the Presidency confirmed fatalities from the accident.

In an update posted on X on Monday, the Nigerian Railway Corporation disclosed that three passengers died in the incident.

The corporation said emergency and rescue teams were immediately deployed to the scene following the accident to evacuate victims and provide assistance to the injured.

The casualty figure announced by the Presidency differs from preliminary reports cited during the House debate, which indicated that no fewer than four persons died.

The accident has also highlighted ongoing operational challenges facing Nigeria’s railway network.

In late May, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NRC suspended the Warri-Itakpe Train Service for six months shortly after operations resumed, citing “operational exigencies” and recommendations from its engineers.

The suspension came barely six months after services resumed on 29 October 2025.

At the time, the corporation did not disclose the precise technical issues that informed the decision or indicate when full operations would resume.

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The latest incident adds to a growing list of disruptions affecting rail transportation across the country in recent years. Rail services have repeatedly experienced delays, temporary suspensions and operational setbacks linked to technical faults, infrastructure deficiencies, vandalism of rail facilities and security challenges, including attacks by bandits in some parts of the country.

Transportation experts have repeatedly stressed the need for sustained investment in rail infrastructure maintenance, improved safety systems and stronger emergency response mechanisms to guarantee passenger safety and restore confidence in the sector.

The House’s demand for a public investigation is expected to place additional pressure on railway authorities to explain the circumstances of the accident and to provide assurances that the necessary safeguards are being put in place to prevent future tragedies.