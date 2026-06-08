The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to inaugurate its National Campaign Council for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election as the ruling party intensifies preparations for the poll.

The party said the inauguration will take place on Wednesday at the Kashim Shettima Hall of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

With the official inauguration of the campaign council, the party will begin a more coordinated engagement with party members, community leaders and voters across Ekiti State for the off-cycle election.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said the campaign council would coordinate and drive its electioneering activities ahead of the governorship contest scheduled for 20 June.

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According to the party, the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, will chair the council, while Senate President Godswill Akpabio will serve as co-chairman. The Majority Leader of the Senate, Michael Bamidele, who his from Ekiti State, was named as secretary of the council.

“The inauguration is an important part of activities to kick start mobilization across Ekiti State towards a victorious outing in the upcoming governorship election,” part of the statement read.

The party said the council comprises serving and former governors, principal officers of the National Assembly and senior party officials tasked with mobilising support and coordinating campaign activities across Ekiti State.

To strengthen its campaign structure, the party also constituted a number of subcommittees responsible for election planning and management.

“To ensure effective planning and campaign coordination, various subcommittees have been constituted to lead the Party’s activities in key areas, including Election Planning and Management; Finance and Resource Mobilisation; Grassroots Engagement and Mobilisation; Logistics and Campaign Management; Protocol; Media and Publicity; Security; Women’s Mobilisation; Youth Mobilisation; and Secretariat Functions.”

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The forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State is expected to attract significant national attention as political parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the contest.

The APC is seeking to retain control of Ekiti State through the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking a second term in office. Mr Oyebanji, in October 2025, emerged as the party’s consensus candidate.