The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned two individuals and a company before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over an alleged theft of N560 million.

The defendants, Olivia Dike and Azeez Siyanbola, were arraigned alongside Eniafelamo Global Seven Nigeria Limited before trial judge Rahman Oshodi on three stealing charges.

According to the charge, the defendants and another suspect, Taoheed Abdrahman, said to be at large, allegedly stole and converted to their personal use a cumulative sum of N560 million belonging to Peachland West Africa Limited and Iyke Okpaji.

The anti-graft agency said offences, allegedly committed between July 2024 and February 2025, were contrary to Sections 278(1)(b) and 285(9) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,

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The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following their plea, prosecution lawyer Nnaemeka Omewa urged the court to fix a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility pending the hearing of their bail application.

Mr Oshodi subsequently adjourned the case until 10 July for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of trial.

According to a statement shared by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Monday, the judge also ordered that Ms Dike be remanded in a female custodial centre, while Mr Siyanbola be held in a maximum-security correctional facility.

The case adds to a growing number of financial crime prosecutions currently before courts in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In recent months, EFCC has arraigned several defendants before Lagos courts over alleged multi-million-naira fraud cases, including a social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, over an alleged N36 million fraud.

Blessing CEO, whose real name is Blessing Okoro, was arraigned before a judge, D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.