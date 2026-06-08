President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to actively support security agencies in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes by providing timely and credible information to authorities.

In a message posted on his X handle on Monday, the president said defeating terrorism requires the collective efforts of both security forces and citizens, describing the battle against insecurity as a national responsibility.

“The fight against terror is not only a military operation,” he wrote. “It is a national duty. Citizens must support our security forces by providing timely, useful information.”

Mr Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, stressing the importance of reporting suspicious activities that could help prevent attacks and aid ongoing operations.

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“When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it,” he added.

Mr Tinubu reiterated his administration’s determination to defeat terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminal groups, insisting that Nigeria would not succumb to fear or allow criminal elements to define the country’s identity.

“Nigeria will not surrender to fear. We will not allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, or violent extremists to define who we are as a people. Their violence is not our identity. Their hatred does not represent Nigerians of any faith, creed, or community,” he stated.

Mr Tinubu also commended members of the armed forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), intelligence agencies, local security formations and other security workers contributing to national security.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by security operatives and their families, while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The president said the courage and dedication of frontline personnel have enabled millions of Nigerians to live, work, worship, farm and conduct their businesses despite persistent security threats.

He also thanked security personnel for their service and prayed for their safety as they continue operations across the country.

Nigeria has been battling with dynamic security threats, ranging from insurgency, resource-based conflicts (farmers-herders’ crisis), banditry, ethno-religious crisis and piracy across the country.

The Boko Haram insurgency has lingered for 16 years, spreading from its main North-east hotspot to North-central following two major schisms in 2012 and 2016. The insurgency is now spreading southward under President Tinubu.

In North-west and North-central, a spiralling farmers-herders crisis continues to metamorphose into banditry which overlaps with jihadism or terrorism in these regions.

Successive governments have continued to launch military operations and counterterrorism measures including a deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme which has been criticised by many Nigerians.

While many analysts believe that sustained military offensives offer the most effective path to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, others argue that dialogue, negotiations and other “non-kinetic” measures are necessary to complement ongoing combat operations.