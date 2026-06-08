As the House of Representatives resumed from its four-week recess, it witnessed a turbulent week marked by the resignation of its minority leader, a fierce contest over his replacement, allegations of forged endorsements, an investigation into the NILDS Director-General, and renewed calls for the rescue of abducted schoolchildren, teachers and worshippers across the country.

Chinda resigns as minority leader

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, formally resigned from his position and defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced Mr Chinda’s resignation during Tuesday’s plenary as members resumed legislative activities after a four-week recess.

Details of Mr Chinda’s resignation letter showed that he stepped down from the minority leadership position with effect from 23 April.

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His departure ended weeks of speculation about his political future after he participated in the APC governorship primary in Rivers State without publicly resigning from either the PDP or his position as minority leader.

Opposition lawmakers nominate Ugochinyere

A day after Mr Chinda’s resignation was announced, some opposition members moved to fill the vacancy by nominating Ikenga Ugochinyere (APP, Imo) as the new minority leader.

Documents obtained by journalists showed that 61 of the 81 opposition members in the House endorsed Mr Ugochinyere and submitted his nomination to the Speaker.

The lawmakers, drawn from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party (LP), Action People’s Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Accord Party, said the endorsement reflected the preference of the majority of opposition lawmakers.

Forgery allegation sparks heated exchanges

The minority leadership contest took a dramatic turn on Thursday when deputy House spokesperson Philip Agbese denied endorsing Mr Ugochinyere and alleged that his signature had been forged on the nomination document.

Raising the matter during plenary, Mr Agbese accused unnamed lawmakers of falsely linking him to the endorsement. He claimed reports suggesting lawmakers received $50,000 in connection with the process were intended to tarnish his image.

His allegations triggered heated exchanges on the floor as supporters of Mr Ugochinyere insisted that the Benue lawmaker personally signed the nomination document in the presence of witnesses.

The dispute briefly disrupted proceedings as lawmakers argued over competing claims surrounding the leadership contest.

G-60 caucus releases video evidence

Hours after the controversy erupted, minority lawmakers operating under the banner of the G-60 Minority Caucus rejected claims that signatures on Mr Ugochinyere’s nomination document were forged.

In a statement signed by Mukhtar Umar (NDC, Kano) and Seyi Sowunmi (NDC, Lagos), the lawmakers maintained that all 61 signatories voluntarily endorsed Mr Ugochinyere.

They also released what they described as video evidence showing Mr Agbese signing the nomination document and urged the public and media organisations to disregard allegations of forgery.

According to the caucus, the nomination process was transparent and supported by verifiable evidence.

House orders probe of NILDS DG

The House also ordered an investigation into allegations that the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, engaged in partisan political activities while serving as head of a public institution expected to remain politically neutral.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Salisu Yusuf (APC, Katsina) and 12 other lawmakers.

Mr Yusuf told the House that publicly available records showed that the NILDS DG purchased nomination forms, participated in screening exercises and contested in the APC governorship primary election in Kwara State.

The lawmakers argued that his actions appeared inconsistent with public service rules, the Code of Conduct for Public Officers and a presidential directive requiring political appointees and public officials seeking elective office to resign on or before 31 March.

Although Mr Sulaiman later withdrew from the governorship race, citing the interest of peace, unity and progress in Kwara State, lawmakers said concerns remained over his participation in partisan politics while occupying a sensitive public office.

The House mandated its Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation to investigate the allegations and report back within one week.

Reps demand rescue of abducted pupils, worshippers

Lawmakers also called for urgent action to secure the release of schoolchildren, teachers and worshippers abducted in Oyo, Borno and Ekiti states.

Through separate motions of urgent public importance, lawmakers expressed concern over the growing wave of kidnappings and attacks on schools and communities across the country.

Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala (APC, Oyo) drew attention to the abduction of more than 30 pupils and teachers from three schools in Orire Local Government Area on 16 May and the killing of a schoolteacher, Michael Oyedokun.

Midala Balami (APC, Borno) raised concerns over the reported abduction of 42 schoolchildren in Borno State and warned that persistent insecurity was threatening access to education and worsening fear among residents.

Similarly, Kolawole Akinlayo, representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue worshippers abducted during a deadly church attack on 28 April when gunmen invaded an open-air church programme and opened fire on congregants.

Following debates on the motions, the House called on the federal government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of all abducted pupils, teachers, worshippers and other persons currently in captivity.