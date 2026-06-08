Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is on the verge of joining one of the most exclusive groups in Nigerian football history as he prepares to make his 100th appearance for the national team in Wednesday’s international friendly against Portugal in Leiria.

The Fulham star, who made his senior debut for Nigeria in October 2015, is joining the distinguished company of former captains Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama and Ahmed Musa.

Ahead of the milestone, Iwobi expressed gratitude to Nigerians at home and abroad for their support throughout a journey that has spanned more than a decade.

“I am proud to be where I am today; proud to wear the green-and-white. I am grateful to everyone, including the coach who called me up to the team for the first time. I have no regrets choosing Nigeria,” he said.

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Iwobi’s international journey began on 8 October 2015 when he featured in a friendly match against DR Congo in Belgium. Ten years and eight months later, the 30-year-old is preparing to celebrate a remarkable landmark in another friendly on European soil.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder represented England at youth level before committing his international future to Nigeria, a decision he says he has never regretted.

“I had represented England at youth level but always felt Nigeria was home,” Iwobi explained. “After 10 years and eight months, I won’t say I am a legend; I only see myself as a Super Eagles player. It feels great to be looking at a 100th cap.”

Among his many memories in national colours, Iwobi rates his winning goal against Zambia in Uyo in October 2017 as the most special. The strike secured Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“I loved the occasion because my dad and my mum were both at the stadium and saw it all. We celebrated together afterwards,” he recalled.

Iwobi has featured in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, winning silver at the 2023 edition and bronze medals in 2019 and 2025. He also represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iwobi’s father, Chuka Iwobi, who is a Barrister and an ex-footballer, told thenff.com that the family is incredibly proud of Alex’s achievements in the green-and-white.

“We remain ever grateful to the nation for the opportunity Alex has been given. When he made his debut in 2015, little did we know that this was the beginning of an amazing and incredible journey which would lead to him achieving the milestone of a hundred caps and with the potential of many more caps to come.”

“Alex loves playing for the nation and always gives his best. No one can ever question his commitment, devotion and patriotism while wearing the green-and-white.

“There have been highs and lows over the years but he has emerged stronger from the experience of playing for the country. We pray that he continues to excel and that the Super Eagles are able to repay the fans for their love and support.”

For a player who has become a constant presence in the Super Eagles over the past decade, Wednesday’s match offers another opportunity to etch his name deeper into Nigerian football history.