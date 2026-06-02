The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has formally resigned from his position and defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, announced Mr Chinda’s resignation and defection during plenary on Tuesday as lawmakers resumed legislative activities after a four-week recess.

The recess had allowed members to return to their constituencies to participate in their respective political parties’ primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement officially ends weeks of speculation surrounding Mr Chinda’s political future after he participated in the APC governorship primary in Rivers State without publicly resigning from either the PDP or his position as minority leader.

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Details of Mr Chinda’s resignation letter, showed that the lawmaker stepped down from the position with effect from 23 April.

In the letter addressed to the speaker, Mr Chinda expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve as leader of the opposition caucus in the House.

“I formally tender my resignation from the position of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives with effect from the 23rd day of April 2026.

“It has been a profound honour and privilege to serve in this capacity, representing the collective interest of the minority caucus and contributing to the legislative work of the House.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to evolve under your leadership and alongside distinguished colleagues in advancing democratic governance and national development.

“I remain fully committed to my duties as a member of the House. I will continue to support the work of the legislature in every way possible,” the letter read.

Despite the significance of the announcement, Mr Chinda was not present during Tuesday’s plenary session when the speaker formally informed lawmakers of his resignation.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Chinda had yet to make a formal declaration of his defection on the floor of the House before taking part in the APC primary election for the 2027 Rivers governorship contest.

The newspaper had also contacted the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who confirmed that Mr Chinda had resigned his membership of the PDP before purchasing the APC governorship nomination form and participating in the party’s primary process.

However, no official communication announcing his resignation or defection had been made during plenary before the House proceeded on recess.

The development had generated debate within political and legislative circles, particularly because Mr Chinda occupied one of the principal opposition leadership positions in the House.

Critics questioned whether he could validly continue to hold the office of minority leader after leaving the party that nominated him for the position.

In response to PREMIUM TIMES’ earlier report, House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, told this reporter that Mr Chinda had duly notified the House leadership of his resignation before lawmakers proceeded on recess.

According to Mr Rotimi, the speaker’s office had received Mr Chinda’s resignation letter, stressing that neither the Constitution, the Electoral Act nor the Standing Orders of the House require such letters to be read during plenary.

“Chinda actually sent his resignation. The leadership of the House and the office of the Speaker duly received that letter. The House has been on recess since,” Mr Rotimi said.

He argued that while lawmakers often publicly announce defections during plenary, the practice is based largely on parliamentary tradition rather than any constitutional or statutory requirement.

“It is not a constitutional provision, it is not a provision of the Electoral Act, and it is not in the House rules that it is compulsory that a resignation letter from a party should be read on the floor,” he said.

Mr Rotimi further explained that resignation from a political party is primarily a party matter that takes effect at the member’s ward and local government structures.

He also argued that concerns about whether Mr Chinda improperly retained the minority leader’s office could only be properly assessed after the House resumed from recess.

End of an era

Tuesday’s announcement effectively settles the controversy and confirms that Mr Chinda has relinquished both his PDP membership and his position as leader of the opposition caucus in the House.

His departure represents one of the most significant political realignments in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general election, given his prominence within the PDP and his role as one of the leading opposition figures in the National Assembly.

Attention is now expected to shift to the PDP caucus in the House as it begins consultations to nominate a new minority leader to fill the vacancy created by Mr Chinda’s resignation.

Mr Chinda is among several politicians from Rivers State who have recently aligned with the APC amid the continuing political realignments reshaping the state’s political landscape ahead of the next election cycle.