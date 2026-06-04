Minority members in the House of Representatives have disproved that signatures were forged in the nomination of Ikenga Ugochinyere for minority leader, insisting that all signatories freely endorsed him.

The lawmakers, operating under the banner of the G-60 Minority Caucus, clarified a statement signed by Mukhtar Umar (NDC, Kano) and Seyi Sowunmi (NDC, Lagos) on Thursday, hours after a dramatic confrontation in the House over the authenticity of an endorsement document supporting Mr Ugochinyere.

The statement was issued in response to allegations by the deputy House spokesperson, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), during plenary that his signature had been forged on a document purportedly showing support for Mr Ugochinyere’s emergence as minority leader.

However, the caucus described the allegation as false and misleading.

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“We wish to categorically state that there was no forgery or fake signature in the nomination of Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere for the position of Minority Leader,” the statement said.

According to the MPs, 61 of the 81 members of the Minority Caucus voluntarily signed the nomination document.

The caucus said the endorsement was intended to fill the vacancy allegedly created by the exit of former Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequently emerged as the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State.

The members further said that the video evidence showed Mr Agbese signing the nomination document.

“We note with concern the allegation by Hon. Philip Agbese that his signature was forged on the endorsement list. This claim is false and misleading.

“To establish the facts and dispel any misinformation, video evidence exists showing Honourable Agbese personally signing the nomination document and it will be sent out with this statement in the interest of transparency and accountability.”

It urged the public and media organisations to disregard claims of forgery and rely on what it described as verifiable evidence surrounding the nomination process.

Heated exchanges during plenary

The controversy erupted during Thursday’s plenary after Mr Agbese raised a matter of privilege to dissociate himself from the endorsement document.

Earlier, documents circulated among journalists indicated that 61 opposition lawmakers had endorsed Mr Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, for the minority leadership position.

Reacting to the document, Mr Agbese denied supporting the nomination and alleged that his signature had been fraudulently included.

The lawmaker explained that although he had met and held discussions with several opposition members, including Mr Ugochinyere, those engagements had nothing to do with the contest for the position of minority leader.

“I had conversed, deliberated and visited many members of this House. One of the people I had such discussions with was my colleague, Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere.

“Our discussion was basically centred on the welfare of members of the minority.

“Number two was on the issue of the executive not adhering to issues concerning our constituency projects,” he said.

Mr Agbese also questioned how one of the signatories to the endorsement document, Mr Sowunmi, could have obtained his signature and demanded that the House investigate the matter.

The Benue lawmaker further requested that no one should continue using his signature for any purpose connected with the nomination.

Ugochinyere rejects the allegation

Mr Ugochinyere immediately rejected the forgery allegation and insisted that Mr Agbese willingly endorsed his nomination.

The Imo lawmaker told the House that Mr Agbese personally visited him and signed the document in the presence of witnesses.

He argued that the allegation was an attempt to discredit a legitimate process undertaken by opposition MPs seeking a change in leadership within the minority caucus.

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The conflicting claims triggered heated exchanges among members from both sides of the divide, with several members rising to speak simultaneously.

The development briefly disrupted proceedings as lawmakers traded accusations and counter-accusations over the authenticity of the endorsement list and the leadership contest.

Meeting with the Speaker

Following the tense exchanges, lawmakers agreed to meet with the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, in an effort to resolve the dispute and prevent further divisions within the minority caucus.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available at the time of filing this report.