The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained how Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, obtained and subsequently published screenshots containing the voter registration details of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike.

Speaking in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, INEC spokesperson Mohammed Haruna said an investigation by the commission and the police revealed that the screenshots were shared with Mr Olayinka by an electoral officer in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Mr Haruna explained that the security operatives initially quizzed four persons, including three INEC officials and a daughter of one of the officials.

He said the security operatives also seized the mobile phones of one INEC official and her daughter.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He said the INEC official accessed Mr Ike’s details on the voter register and shared them with the AMAC electoral officer. The official was said to have used her daughter’s phone to take the screenshot.

The INEC spokesperson said the police have detained the AMAC electoral officer, who shared the screenshot with Mr Olayinka.

He said the electoral officer (EO) remained under investigation while the other individuals had been released but asked to continue reporting to investigators.

Mr Haruna described the electoral officer’s action as “overzealousness”, noting that investigations showed the official had not met with Mr Olayinka in person before.

“The EO was taken by the police –by the chief security officer of our chairman- to the police SARS office for interrogation,” he said.

“He’s still with them… he has given his own side of the story, and it tallied with what the minister’s aide (Mr Olayinka) confirmed that they don’t even know each other. But the others have been released, but they have been asked to come to report back to the police. They were there yesterday, and they were there again, and they are supposed to be there today, around one o’clock.”

The police also invited and quizzed Mr Olayinka.

The FCT media aide did not pick up or return calls to his line by this newspaper. He also has not responded to our message requesting a comment.

Background

Mr Olayinka had posted screenshots showing personal voter details of Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike. The screenshots raised concerns because they were obtained from an administrative backend of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) system accessible only to authorised INEC officials.

According to the INEC spokesperson, the commission’s officials at its FCT office had checked Mr Ike’s details on the CVR after he led protesters to the office on Friday, alleging that some officials of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) were at the INEC FCT office.

Mr Ike is an aspirant seeking to represent AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the NDC.

In criticising Mr Ike, Mr Olayinka made a post featuring screenshots from the voter register, revealing that Mr Ike had only transferred his polling unit to the FCT about two weeks before.

Database not hacked – INEC

The controversy drew public attention after social media users identified the screenshot as originating from INEC’s CVR administrative portal, prompting concerns about the security of voter data and the possibility of unauthorised access to the commission’s systems.

But the electoral commission has allayed fears that its systems have been compromised or accessed by anyone outside of the commission.

INEC maintained that the incident involved the misuse of authorised access by officials rather than an external breach of its systems.