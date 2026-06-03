Three MPs of the House of Representatives on Wednesday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This further deepens the wave of political realignments sweeping through the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The notices of defection were formally conveyed to the House and read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary.

The lawmakers who announced their departure from the APC are Rabilu Bala, representing Jama’are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, who joined the PRP; Abubakar Zango, representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, who moved to the ADC; and Abdullahi El-Rasheed, representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State, who also defected to the ADC.

Their exit adds to a growing list of defections that have characterised legislative politics in recent months as politicians reposition ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The latest movements come barely 24 hours after a separate round of defections involving MPs from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On Tuesday, six lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP announced their defection to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

According to letters read by the Speaker, Anthony Adepoju, representing Ibarapa North Federal Constituency of Oyo State, left the PDP for the APM.

Adedeji Olajide, who represents Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, also defected to the APM, while Makanjuola Ojo, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency, similarly joined the party.

Other lawmakers who left the PDP for the APM are Najimdeen Oyedeji, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency; Folajimi Oyekunle, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency; and Abass Adekunle Adigun, representing Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency.

The development significantly altered the composition of the opposition bloc in the House and underscored the continuing fragmentation within some political parties.

Despite losing six members to the APM, the PDP also gained two lawmakers from other parties.

Delta State lawmaker Etanabene Benedict defected from the Labour Party to the PDP, citing what he described as a crisis within the LP structure in the South-South state.

Similarly, Alex Egbona announced his departure from the APC to the PDP.

In his letter, Mr Egbona assured constituents and colleagues that his decision would not affect his legislative responsibilities.

He stated that his commitment to the House and to the people he represents “remains unshakable.”

Another notable development was the defection of Esosa Iyawe, a lawmaker from Edo State, who once again changed political affiliation.

Mr Iyawe, who has switched parties multiple times since his election, announced his resignation from the APC and weeks later moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Explaining his decision, he cited irreconcilable differences with the Edo State chapter of the APC.

His latest move marks another chapter in a series of political transitions that have made him one of the most frequently defecting lawmakers in the current Assembly.

Also on Tuesday, Gbefwi Gaza, representing Nasarawa State, announced his defection from the Social Democratic Party to the LP.