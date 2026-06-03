The Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, says the 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery has a substantial surplus of jet fuel and is well-positioned to supply global markets.

Mr Bird disclosed this on Tuesday during a speech at the S&P Global Energy Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in London.

“We’re very grateful to be seen as a reliable, high-quality and dependable supplier able to land our product competitively all over the world,” Reuters quoted Mr Bird as saying.

According to him, lower demand within Africa compared to other regions has created export opportunities for the refinery.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

His comments come at a time when global energy markets remain under pressure following tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran, which heightened concerns over supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and contributed to volatility in fuel markets.

Jet fuel has been among the products significantly affected by these disruptions, with prices remaining elevated in many markets.

Mr Bird’s remarks also come amid persistent concerns within Nigeria’s aviation industry over the rising cost of Jet A1 fuel.

In recent months, PREMIUM TIMES has reported extensively on the pressure facing domestic airlines as aviation fuel prices surged, prompting warnings about possible disruptions and operational challenges.

Several operators, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines and Ibom Air, have repeatedly complained about soaring Jet A1 prices, saying the development has strained operations and disrupted schedules.

The situation prompted government intervention after airline operators warned that sustained increases in aviation fuel costs could threaten the survival of some carriers.

Despite those interventions, airlines continue to report operational difficulties linked to fuel costs, including delays, cancellations and reduced flight frequencies.

However, the situation has also created opportunities for refiners outside the Gulf region, including Dangote Refinery, to expand exports to international markets.

Mr Bird said the refinery is currently operating at full nameplate capacity and is planning what he described as a “ruthless replication” strategy to expand output.

“We will bring 700,000 barrels per day of fully complex refining capacity on stream by the end of 2028,” he said, adding that long-lead equipment has already been procured while construction contracts are being awarded.

He added that the group could eventually increase refining capacity to 2.1 million bpd, supported by plans for another refinery in East Africa, positioning the company as a major player in global crude and refined product markets.

“Nigeria has gone from fuel scarcity to absolute fuel abundance since the Dangote refinery came online,” Mr Bird said.

According to Kpler data cited last month, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported an estimated 57 million barrels of jet fuel between April 2024 and April 2026.

The data showed exports rose from about 20,000 barrels per day in April 2024 to around 65,000 barrels per day by the end of that year before peaking at approximately 160,000 barrels per day during the review period.

The figures highlight the growing role of refined petroleum exports in Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly aviation fuel, as the country seeks to strengthen domestic refining capacity and reduce dependence on imported products.