Nollywood film director and founder of the Abuja International Film Festival, AIFF, Fidelis Duker, has declared his intention to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives 2027, Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency.

The position is at present held by Joseph Archibong Bassey of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management.

Mr Duker is contesting under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) platform.

He joins the ranks of his industry colleagues, Foluke Daramola, who contested under the APC and Emeka Ike, who is contesting under the NDC.

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The filmmaker listed urban renewal, human dignity and shared Prosperity as the frameworks of his campaign.

Legislative mission

In separate statements posted on his Instagram and Facebook pages, the former President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria said he is contesting to champion the passage of the Bakassi Resettlement, Integration and Development Commission Bill.

“It is a New Dawn. We have a clear direction. I will take this bill to the National Assembly. I will build alliances. I will lead and push for debate. I will fight for its passage because Bakassi is our home. Our people deserve better,” he wrote.

Describing it as a people’s cause, the filmmaker said the bill will deliver justice, reconstruction, and opportunity to the people of Bakassi.

He also pledged that, as a lawmaker, he would tackle the challenges arising from the ceding of Bakassi Island to Cameroon and the impact of the Green Tree Accord of 2006.

“I understand the pain and uncertainty this has caused in our community. Please know that your voices and concerns are not unheard, and we are committed to working tirelessly to alleviate your hardships.

“As your legislator, I pledge to advocate for your rights and well-being through the enactment of meaningful laws and initiatives. Together, we will strive to secure the resources and support necessary to restore hope and opportunity in our region. You deserve a future filled with promise and dignity, and I will work assiduously to turn that aspiration into reality,” the filmmaker noted.

He also pledged to champion the Coastal Urban Renewal and Waterfront Communities Bill, a Federal Legislative Framework to attract funding, drive renewal, protect coastlines and improve the lives of waterfront communities of his constituency.

Fidelis Duker

A native of Henshaw Town in Cross River State, Mr Duker was born in Lagos State but received his primary and secondary education in the northern region of Nigeria.

He attended several institutions, including Yaba College of Technology, the University of Jos, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) College, and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

He expanded his broadcast education through international professional training courses at the Deutsche Welle Training Academy in Berlin, Germany (2005), and at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Scotland (2004).