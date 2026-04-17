Suspected bandits have raided communities in Isin and Ifelodun local government areas of Kwara State, abducting several residents, injuring others, and rustling cattle in incidents that have heightened security concerns in the southern part of the state.

The attacks occurred late Wednesday and targeted Iwo Odo-Ore in Isin Local Government Area, as well as Gaa-Idera and Gaa Dembo-Agunjin in Ifelodun Local Government Area, according to multiple sources familiar with the incidents.

Sahara Reporters, citing security sources, reported that the assailants struck the communities almost simultaneously, suggesting a high level of planning and coordination.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said gunmen opened fire in Gaa-Idera, injuring at least two residents before abducting victims.

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“They shot at two people and kidnapped two others during the attack,” the source said.

In Iwo Odo-Ore, at least five residents were reportedly abducted, including a prominent figure in the area, Yusuf Yunusa, alongside four others identified as Hausa residents.

“Alhaji Yusuf is well known in this axis. He owns a nursery and primary school in Oke-Onigbin and also operates in Lagos,” a source said, adding that the victim had been preparing for a family event before the incident.

“Alhaji Yusuf had already planned an Islamic graduation ceremony for his child in Lagos on Saturday,” the source added.

Further accounts from Ifelodun Local Government Area indicate that the attacks were more extensive, with multiple abductions recorded across communities.

“In Gaa Dembo-Agunjin, six people were kidnapped, while two persons were abducted in Gaa-Idera,” another source said.

The attackers were also said to have targeted a family preparing for a wedding ceremony.

“They kidnapped the bride’s mother and another person during the attack and rustled cattle,” the source added.

Residents said the attackers operated for a sustained period, moving between settlements. Several people were reportedly injured during the attacks, including one who sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

The incidents add to a growing pattern of insecurity in Kwara State, particularly in rural and forested areas where armed groups have carried out repeated kidnappings and violent attacks.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the state government deployed about 1,000 forest guards in December 2025 to strengthen security across vulnerable communities, especially in forest corridors linking Kaiama, Patigi, Edu, Ifelodun, and Ekiti local government areas.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had described the initiative as a strategic effort to deny criminals safe havens and improve coordination between local security outfits and conventional forces.

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Despite these measures, recent developments suggest that armed groups remain active in parts of the state, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current security arrangements and the welfare of personnel deployed to frontline areas.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Kwara State Police Command were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

Security sources have also raised concerns about poor funding and inadequate equipment among local security operatives, with some alleging that low morale and logistical challenges are undermining response efforts.

The latest attacks are likely to intensify calls for a more robust and coordinated security response to protect vulnerable communities and curb the spread of banditry across the state.