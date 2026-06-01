Despite concerns over rising rents, living costs and electricity supply, Abuja has emerged as the most preferred relocation destination for Nigerians seeking better opportunities for their families, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence.

The report, titled “Where Nigerian Families Actually Thrive,” assessed quality-of-life indicators across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven states: Anambra, Bauchi, Cross River, Kano, Lagos, Oyo and Rivers.

The study examined factors affecting family wellbeing, including income, affordability, healthcare, education, safety, infrastructure and social support systems.

Why Abuja remains attractive

According to the report, Abuja received 65 mentions from respondents who said they were likely to relocate from their current locations, more than any other destination identified in the survey.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Lagos followed with 42 mentions, while Anambra, Enugu and Uyo received 11, seven and six mentions respectively.

SBM Intelligence said the findings reveal a clear hierarchy of aspiration, with Abuja emerging as the destination many Nigerians believe offers the best prospects for their families.

The report noted that Abuja’s attraction appears to be driven less by its measured quality-of-life performance and more by its position as the nation’s seat of government, a perceived centre of opportunity and a city many respondents associate with order and stability.

“Abuja is where Nigerians across all regions want to move for their children’s sake,” the report stated.

However, SBM Intelligence observed that the capital’s reputation does not always align with residents’ experiences.

“The irony is instructive,” the report said, noting that Abuja ranked fourth overall in its composite quality-of-life index despite being the most desired relocation destination.

With a composite score of 2.97 out of five, Abuja ranked behind Kano (3.92), Rivers (3.29) and Oyo (3.09) in the survey’s overall quality-of-life assessment.

Income advantage

Part of Abuja’s appeal may be linked to its relatively strong earnings profile.

The report found that Abuja recorded the highest income score among all surveyed locations, scoring 3.16 out of five.

More than 41 per cent of respondents reported earning between N500,000 and N999,999 monthly, while nearly 10 per cent earned at least N1 million monthly.

However, SBM Intelligence noted that higher incomes have not necessarily translated into greater financial comfort for residents.

According to the report, many households in Abuja reported that a substantial portion of their earnings is spent on rent, transport and utility bills, leaving little room for savings or emergencies.

Affordability challenges

The report identified affordability as one of Abuja’s major weaknesses.

On both housing affordability and the cost of daily family life, Abuja scored 2.25 out of five, placing it behind states such as Kano, Rivers and Oyo.

The findings come amid growing concerns over rising housing costs in the capital.

SBM Intelligence cited a separate 2026 analysis that found a monthly salary of N300,000 is increasingly insufficient in Abuja, with rent alone accounting for as much as 40 per cent of a worker’s income.

Power supply

While Abuja remains the most desired destination among prospective movers, residents of the capital expressed the lowest confidence in future electricity supply.

Only 19 per cent of respondents said they expected power supply to improve within the next two years, the lowest level of power optimism recorded in the survey.

In its regional assessment, SBM Intelligence described Abuja as “the aspiration, not the reality”, noting that residents reported low affordability, rising living costs and deep scepticism about improvements in electricity supply.

The report added that only one in five Abuja residents believes power supply will improve, describing the finding as a significant vote of no confidence in efforts to address one of the city’s most persistent infrastructure challenges.

The findings, SBM Intelligence said, highlight a disconnect between Abuja’s image as Nigeria’s city of opportunity and the realities faced by many of its residents.

Despite those challenges, the survey suggests that for many Nigerians seeking a better future, Abuja remains the destination of choice.

About SBM

SBM Intelligence is an Africa-focused research and consulting firm specialising in market and security intelligence.

Since 2013, it has produced in-depth analysis of political, economic and social developments across West Africa, helping governments, businesses and non-governmental organisations make informed decisions about their operations and investments.