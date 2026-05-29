The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disowned a purported letter circulating online claiming that security personnel would be deployed to all examination centres for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2026.

In a disclaimer issued by the board’s spokesperson, Moyosola Adesina, the examination body described the letter as fake and the handiwork of fraudsters seeking to cause panic and disrupt the smooth conduct of the examination.

“The Management of the West African Examinations Council wishes to state categorically that the said letter is fake, as it did not emanate from the office of the Senior Deputy Registrar (Test Administration) or any other department within WAEC Nigeria,” the council said.

The council clarified that it had not issued any directive regarding the deployment of security personnel to individual examination centres as stated in the purported letter.

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Forged letter

WAEC said the forged letter, dated 27 May, was addressed to school proprietors and principals across the country.

The letter, which carried a forged signature of the Senior Deputy Registrar and Head of Test Administration, S.D. Kum, claimed that the council had concluded arrangements for the “comprehensive deployment” of officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to all WAEC examination centres beginning 1 June.

WAEC accused “mischief-makers and fraudsters” of attempting to mislead school authorities, parents and candidates, while creating unnecessary anxiety around the ongoing examination.

The council advised school authorities, supervisors, invigilators, parents and the general public to disregard the contents of the fake letter entirely.