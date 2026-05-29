The US government is preparing to print a new $250 bill that would feature an image of President Donald Trump, the latest in his effort to have his image and name on US institutions and documents.

The new banknote design will feature a portrait of the US leader to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary of independence, according to the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessett.

The bill, if printed, will be the first appearance of a living person on US currency in more than 150 years. Washington’s federal law bars a living person from engraving their image on the currency. But there’s legislation before Congress that would make an exception for the special Trump bill.

A Republican lawmaker, Wilson of South Carolina, had proposed the legislation last year.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognise the 250th Anniversary of our great nation,” Mr Bessent said in a statement.

“It’s all in the hands of Congress,” he stated, while noting that his department has begun preparing in case the legislation passes.

The Treasury Department, he reiterated, would follow the law.

He also said he did not “think there’s anything untoward” about having an image of the leader in office as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

Since his return to office, the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to put Mr Trump’s face, name, or signature on buildings, documents, or symbols. A banner of the president’s face already graces the Department of Justice’s headquarters in Washington.

The administration had previously approved a 24-carat commemorative gold coin with an image of Mr Trump in honour of the 250th anniversary.

The Treasury Department is also planning to put Mr Trump’s signature on US dollar bills.

Last month, the government also disclosed plans to roll out a new passport edition featuring Mr Trump’s face.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a mockup of the design shared by the White House shows a blue-and-white image of Mr Trump’s face imposed over the text of the Declaration of Independence.

It also includes the US flag and Mr Trump’s signature, in gold.

Another page of the passport also includes a famous painting of the US founding fathers signing the Declaration of Independence.