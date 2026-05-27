Former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Osifo, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the party’s presidential flagbearer after Saturday’s primary election.

Mr Osifo conveyed the congratulatory message in a letter dated 25 May and addressed to President Tinubu. A copy of the acknowledgement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

In the letter, he described President Tinubu’s emergence as a reward for decades of political stewardship, resilience, and leadership.

He said Tinubu’s victory reflected the confidence party members had in his leadership capacity and political experience.

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“It is with a deep sense of patriotism, respect, and shared vision for the future of our great nation that I congratulate you on your victory at the All Progressives Congress Presidential Primary Election.

“Your emergence as the presidential flagbearer of our great party is a testament to your decades of political stewardship, resilience, and capacity for leadership.

“As a co-contestant in this rigorous presidential primary process, I am immensely proud of the democratic sportsmanship exhibited across the board, which has further strengthened the foundations of our party,” the letter read in part.

The former aspirant said the APC presidential primary had strengthened the democratic foundation of the ruling party.

Mr Osifo said the conduct of the exercise had restored confidence among Nigerians and political observers.

According to him, the transparent process disproved allegations that the party harbours undemocratic tendencies.

“As democrats, we have shown Nigerians and the world what internal party democracy is.

“We took steps to ensure every candidate of our great party emerged through a democratic process.

“You went through the democratic process and emerged as the presidential candidate. No one can dispute,” it read.

Mr Osifo said the party had dispelled negative perceptions surrounding its internal democratic process.

He added that APC had used the primary to reassure Nigerians about its commitment to fairness and transparency.

“We have dispelled undemocratic perceptions within and outside the party.

“We restored confidence in our party and in Nigerians who worried about tendencies which never had foundations in our great party.

“The presidential primary is now behind us, and the greater task of securing the future of Nigeria lies ahead,” the letter further read.

Mr Osifo called for unity, collective purpose and consolidation of strength ahead of the general elections.

He pledged total support for Mr Tinubu’s presidential ambition and campaign activities nationwide.

The former aspirant disclosed that all his political structures had been merged with Tinubu’s campaign organisation.

President Tinubu scored 10,999 votes to defeat Mr Osifo, who secured 16,503 votes in the APC presidential primary election held last Saturday.

(NAN)