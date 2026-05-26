Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State for the 2027 election.

Mr Pantami secured the PDP ticket after defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he accused the APC leadership in Gombe of unfair treatment.

He withdrew from the APC governorship primary days before Jamilu Gwamna, the aspirant endorsed by Governor Yahaya, was nominated.

Mr Pantami said the decision to withdraw from the APC primary was in protest over violations of the Electoral Act 2026 and the party’s failure to provide a channel of communication ahead of the contest and several other reasons.

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