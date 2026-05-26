Netflix Nigeria has released the official teaser for the second season of Blood Sisters.

This comes four years after the successful first season, which boasted an ensemble cast led by Kate Henshaw, Ini-Dima Okojie, and Nancy Isime.

As expected, the 67-second teaser released on the streaming platform’s social media pages on 22 May 2026, generated a lot of buzz.

However, no one could have predicted the ruckus and pushback that immediately ensued on X (formerly known as Twitter). From critiques about the acting to mini think-pieces about the costuming, the uproar was instant.

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People were incensed that the prison uniforms the actors wore looked nothing like those worn in Nigerian prisons. They stated that the colour and style were inaccurate, and that the sweatshirt worn underneath was unlikely in a country like Nigeria, given the hot weather and unideal prison conditions.

Orange is the New Black

Parallels were also drawn between the style of uniform and that of the global Netflix hit show starring Uzo Aduba in Orange Is the New Black(2013)

X user Noni Edozie, whose tweet went viral with over 2 million views, was among the first to complain about the uniforms.

“Nigerian prisons don’t even use this uniform, when will this new Nollywood ever be genuine. Feels like I’m no longer watching a Nigerian movie.”

More than 14,000 X users liked his tweet.

Actress and Casting Director Kemi Lala Akindoju gave him a terse reply, “This is the uniform as created by the team that worked on the film.”

Several Nollywood stakeholders defended the uniforms, citing creative freedom.

Filmmaker Mildred Okwo insists that movie makers have artistic license to make films as they desire. She said, “I do not have to portray reality every time. Sometimes I want to aspire. That is why I make films, not Reality TV or Documentaries… It is my world, and I will create it as I see fit…”

Regardless of these justifications, differing opinions continued to be expressed.

Divergent views on creative freedom

Book critic and culture commentator known on X as Ms Ojo, believes creative freedom should exist within a context. “When filmmakers say they have the right to do something, surely that isn’t in dispute. But creative liberty still has to function within the world your film has established. Your make-believe must remain believable beyond merely insisting on it. Once the internal logic falls apart in front of the audience, the illusion collapses too.”

Writer Abasi Maeyinn corroborated Ms Ojo’s remarks, adding: “You can’t keep telling stories about your society’s institutions and industries without some fidelity to reality. Fiction is not an excuse to jeopardise reality; imagination follows a kind of logic that doesn’t amount to erasure or lacklustre depiction.”

Aside from the creative freedom within the purview of filmmakers and storytellers, there are also regulatory bottlenecks, as several industry insiders have pointed out. They allege that most government agencies are not favourable towards being portrayed on screen. Their image is jealously guarded, and a single mischaracterisation could get your movie blacklisted.

Nollywood Producer Eddy Young expressed his frustration. “People are so out of touch with the realities of the creative industry. You can’t even say NPF or Nigeria in some films. You think you are in America, where there is total creative freedom?”

Lawyer and Entertainment executive Onyinkasola Fawehinmi, who is knowledgeable and experienced due to her experience balancing movie budgets while meeting filming deadlines and ensuring regulatory compliance and approvals, corroborates Eddie Young. “Our regulatory agencies are not the easiest to grant approvals or even have conversations with. So your clients are best advised to work within frames that don’t put them in trouble.”

Is the Blood Sisters prison uniform controversy a case of creative freedom? Does it reflect Nollywood filmmakers’ attempts to avoid regulatory backlash when portraying Nigerian institutions? Or does it expose the industry’s long-standing struggle with research and accuracy? These questions continue to fuel debate among stakeholders as Blood Sisters Season 2 prepares to premiere on Netflix on 5 June 2026.