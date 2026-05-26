Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says his security outfit has begun operations across forests in the South-west as well as Yoruba speaking parts of Kogi and Kwara states, to flush out terrorists and criminal elements.

Igboho said this on Monday while addressing representatives of the Iru Ekun Security Network in a video clip circulating online. Although, Igboho is based Ibadan, Oyo State, the exact location of the gathering could not be immediately confirmed.

“We’ve started already, there’s no delay. Anyone found in any of our forests is a criminal. People should live normally in houses outside the forest; we are all Nigerians,” he said in the nine minutes twenty-three second-long video.

In the video clip, a banner bearing the name Iru Ekun Security Network and Igboho’s phograph was held in place in his fround as he addressed the gathering. His remarks were punctuated by intermittent cheers and chorus of “Amen” from his audience.

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Igboho’s latest comments come amid renewed concerns over insecurity in Oyo State following the recent abduction of dozens of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Armed men attacked schools in the Ahoro-Esinele community earlier this month, abducting students and teachers in an incident that shocked residents

Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed that one abducted teacher was killed, while security agencies arrested several suspects linked to the attack.

Igboho added that the group would extend its operations to forests in Kogi and Kwara states, insisting that “enough is enough” regarding terrorist activities in the region.

“We will start work in all forests in the South-west including Kogi and Kwara states. Enough is enough for terrorism entering our forests,” he said.

He urged the state coordinators of the security network to immediately write to the state governments and security agencies, including the State Security Service (SSS) in their domains, to intimate them of their activities and for their support. He gave assurance that he had secured the support of the state governments, the security agencies and many influential well-meaning Nigerians “who love Yoruba” to launch the security network.

The activist praised prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife and the Olubadan of Ibadan, for their support.

Igboho also thanked President Bola Tinubu, claiming that insecurity in the South-west was politically motivated.

“What is happening in the South-west is politically motivated. Some politicians brought in these terrorists to disturb the peace of Yoruba land,” he said.

According to him, the South-west was largely peaceful before political crises during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan allegedly triggered insecurity that later spread into Yoruba land.

“Yoruba land is peaceful. We don’t carry guns; our minds were at ease before some people began playing games with Jonathan just to cause unrest during his presidency. Since then there has been issues,” he said.

He said the current administration provided him the opportunity to contribute to regional security following his release from detention.

“A Yoruba man is the president and that is the privilege I am enjoying now. Will I now watch and see things get bad after getting my freedom? What we can do as contribution is to go into the forests and fish out the terrorists, even if you are Yoruba,” he added.

Igboho also warned members of the security network against misconduct, urging them to maintain discipline while carrying out their operations.

Sunday Igboho

Sunday Igboho rose to national prominence in January 2021 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari after issuing an ultimatum to suspected criminal herders in parts of Ibarapa, Oyo State, accusing them of killings, kidnappings and attacks on farmers

His campaign gained widespread support in parts of the South-west amid growing insecurity.

His activities coincided with the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, created by the state governments in the South-west in 2020 to support local security efforts against kidnapping and violent crimes.

Igboho became one of the most visible Yoruba self-determination figures advocating tougher action against criminal groups operating in forests across the region.

Tensions with the federal government escalated in July 2021 when operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) raided his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The SSS said it recovered weapons and accused him of stockpiling arms to destabilise the country, allegations he denied. Two persons were reportedly killed during the raid, while several aides were arrested. Igboho escaped and was later declared wanted by the SSS.

He was arrested later that month at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, while attempting to travel to Germany.

The leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Banji Akintoye confirmed the arrest and led efforts to stop his extradition to Nigeria. Beninese authorities later detained him over allegations linked to arms trafficking and related offences.

After months in detention and legal proceedings in Benin Republic, Mr Igboho was granted conditional release in 2022 for medical treatment and later regained full freedom in 2023. Following his release, he resumed public appearances and continued advocating for Yoruba self-determination and regional security.