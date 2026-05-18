A viral video showing the abducted principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele, Alamu Folawe, pleading for urgent rescue from captivity has deepened public concern over the school attack in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, South-west Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that armed hoodlums invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele, abducting several pupils, students and staff members, including the vice principal.

The command also confirmed that an assistant headmaster identified as Mr Adesiyan and an okada rider were killed during the coordinated attack.

In the footage, Mrs Folawe, appearing visibly distressed, appealed to the federal government, the Oyo State Government, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and security agencies to ensure the safe release of abducted pupils, students and staff members.

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The video, which has been widely circulated online, surfaced amid ongoing search-and-rescue operations by security operatives following the attack.

“I am Mrs Alamu F.R. I am the principal of Community High School Esinele in Oriire Local Government of Oyo State. On Friday, around 9:30 a.m., we were attacked by a certain group of people and a good number of us were abducted, the staff and the students as well.

“We have been here since Friday. I am making this video to ask for help from everyone, starting from the Federal Government of Nigeria and Oyo State government, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Christian Association of Nigeria and all well-meaning Nigerians, that they should come to our help and settle this thing peacefully so that our lives will not be lost,” she said.

Police begin forensic analysis of viral video

The Oyo State Police Command says it has commenced forensic analysis of a viral video linked to the recent abduction of school pupils and staff in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, reaffirming ongoing efforts to secure the release of the victims.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command said it had received the footage circulating on social media and was subjecting it to detailed forensic examination to determine its authenticity and gather intelligence that could assist rescue operations and investigations.

The police said the analysis was also aimed at aiding the identification, tracking, and arrest of those responsible for the attack, while assuring residents that coordinated security operations were ongoing.

“The footage is presently undergoing comprehensive forensic examination to determine its authenticity and further aid ongoing investigations, rescue operations, as well as the identification and arrest of the perpetrators behind the heinous act,” the statement said.

The police also cautioned against the spread of unverified information, warning that misleading content could heighten tension and be exploited by criminal elements.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from sharing unverified information, misleading contents, or materials capable of heightening tension and creating unnecessary panic,” it added.

Government says abductors “locked in” forest

Earlier on Saturday, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, said the abductors had been trapped within a section of the Old Oyo National Park as security agencies intensified rescue operations.

In a statement, Mr Oyelade said security forces had sealed off possible escape routes to prevent the suspects from fleeing into neighbouring states.

“The kidnappers have been effectively confined within the National Park axis following coordinated security operations aimed at preventing their movement into neighbouring states,” he said.

He added that operatives had also restricted the movement of the attackers within the forest corridor linking parts of northern Oyo to neighbouring states.

Mr Oyelade said the operation followed the attack that led to the killing of a teacher and the abduction of pupils and staff members, including school administrators.

“Security operatives have successfully surrounded the area, restricting the suspects’ movement and preventing possible escape into Kwara State or other neighbouring locations,” he said.

Questions over location of viral video

The emergence of the viral video has, however, raised fresh questions over whether it was recorded within the same forest perimeter said to have been sealed off by security operatives, or whether the abductors may have moved the victims outside the cordoned area.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Chairman of the Oyo Global Forum, Taiwo Hassan Adebayo, said security operatives are still tracking armed groups believed to be behind the recent school abductions in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, noting that the suspects are likely still within the Old Oyo National Park due to its vast and difficult terrain.

“We’re in constant contact with the local security operatives trying to track the armed group and through that, we believe they are still within the park, which is very large and offers for criminals to hide. Unfortunately, with dozens of abductees, including children, the armed group has leverage and good human shield,” he said.

Security authorities have yet to confirm the exact location where the footage was recorded, while police say forensic analysis of the video is ongoing as part of efforts to track the abductors and rescue the victims.