The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a prominent non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, announces the call for nominations for the 9th Edition of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA 2026).

Named in honor of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, a distinguished human rights activist and legal luminary, the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards aim to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional integrity and contribute significantly to societal improvement.

The awards’ board, chaired by Professor Itse Sagay and co-chaired by Professor Ayo Atsenua, includes esteemed members such as Mr. Femi Falana SAN, Comrade Femi Aborisade, Professor Nsogorua Udombana, Dr. Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Comrade Achike Achude, and M Olarenwaju Suraju. They are committed to honoring those who exemplify integrity and make remarkable contributions to society.

According to a statement from HEDA’s Chairman, the GFIIA 2024 nomination period officially begins on Monday, 24 May 2026, and will remain open until Sunday, 19 July 2026. The subsequent two-week phase will involve collation, shortlisting, and board feedback, concluding these processes on 3 August 2026. Voting will take place from Monday, 24 August to Friday, 16 October 2026. The awards presentation is scheduled for 10 December 2026.

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HEDA’s Chairman, Olarenwaju Suraju, reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to celebrating individuals who embody the values championed by Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

The awards seek to honour those who, despite the temptations of corruption and unethical practices, choose a path of transparency, honesty, and integrity. These individuals serve as role models, inspiring others to follow suit.

The Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards feature four distinct categories to encourage public participation: the Outstanding Integrity Award, Outstanding Impact Award, Valuable Whistle-blower Award, and Nigerians in Diaspora Integrity Ambassador Award.

To nominate deserving individuals for GFIIA 2026, the public is encouraged to visit the official nomination portal at www.gfa.hedang.org.

HEDA Resource Centre remains committed to upholding the legacy of Chief Gani Fawehinmi by promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria.

The Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards continue to be a platform for recognizing and celebrating those who make a significant positive impact on society.