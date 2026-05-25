The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has released the names of candidates who emerged victorious in the party’s House of Representatives and State House of Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The list, signed by the Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, was seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

According to the document, 24 candidates secured the party’s tickets for the House of Representatives, while 40 candidates emerged for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Among those who clinched the House of Representatives tickets are James Abiodun Faleke for Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa for Agege Federal Constituency, and Babajimi Benson for Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

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Others are Muftau Egberongbe for Apapa, Moses Olanrewaju for Amuwo-Odofin, Adeyemi Alli for Mushin I, Moses Oluwatosin Fayinka for Mushin II, and Fuad Kayode Laguda for Surulere I.

Lanre Okunnola emerged for Surulere II, while Fuad Atanda-Lawal won the Eti-Osa primary. Bello Monsuru Oloyede secured the Oshodi-Isolo II ticket, and Kolade David Alabi emerged for Somolu.

Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo won the Ifako-Ijaiye primary, while Bolaji Kayode Robert secured the Ojo ticket. Paul Abioye Kalejaiye emerged for Ajeromi-Ifelodun, while Dolapo Badru and Kayode Moshood Akiolu clinched the tickets for Lagos Island I and Lagos Island II respectively.

In Alimosho, Olabisi Adebanjo emerged as the party’s candidate, becoming the only woman among the 24 House of Representatives candidates released by the party.

Adebayo Balogun secured the Ibeju-Lekki ticket, Taiwo Aiyedun emerged for Oshodi-Isolo I, while Dele Osinowo won the Kosofe primary.

Segun Adeniran Onilude emerged for Badagry, Wale Raji won the Epe primary, and Adekunle Omolaja secured the Lagos Mainland ticket.

For the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda emerged for Apapa Constituency I, while Musibau Lawal secured the ticket for Apapa II.

The list also showed that Barakat Bakare-Odunuga won the Surulere I primary, Damilola Ayinde-Marshall emerged for Surulere II, and Oluwagbemiga Abiola secured the ticket for Agege I.

Other successful aspirants include Saheed Bankole for Eti-Osa I, Gbolahan Yishawu for Eti-Osa II, Oladipo Olayinka Ajomale for Oshodi-Isolo I, and Mayowa Alakija for Oshodi-Isolo II.

In Ikorodu, Toyin Gafar and Moshood Aro emerged for Ikorodu I and II respectively, while Orekoya Abiodun and Moruf Alli-Balogun won the Somolu I and II primaries.

Temitope Adedeji Adewale and Rasheed Lanre Makinde secured the tickets for Ifako-Ijaiye I and II, while Oluwaseun Adebisi Ege and Suraju Tijani emerged for Ojo I and II respectively.

For Ikeja Constituencies I and II, Adedamola Kasumu and Adeseyi Lawal emerged victorious. Saad Lukmon Olumoh won Ajeromi-Ifelodun I, while Sabur Akanbi Oluwa secured the ticket for Ajeromi-Ifelodun II.

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In Lagos Island, Lara Olumegbon-Lawal emerged for Constituency I, while Yusuf Nurudeen Abiodun won Lagos Island II. Olatunji Lukmon Jimoh-Orelope and Joseph Kehinde secured the tickets for Alimosho I and II respectively.

The release of the candidates’ list comes amid increasing political activities within the Lagos APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In recent weeks, the party leadership has repeatedly assured aspirants of a transparent process, following the adoption of direct primaries and consensus arrangements for the elections.

Mr Ojelabi had also warned party members against violence and anti-party activities during the primaries conducted across the state.

The emergence of Mr Obasa for the Agege Federal Constituency is expected to attract political attention within the party because of his influence in Lagos politics and the state legislature.