Shareholders of BUA Cement Plc, Nigeria’s second largest cement company, have commended the company’s outstanding financial performance for the 2025 financial year, following the approval of a N10.00 dividend per share at its 10th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Rising from the AGM, BUA Cement delivered a remarkable performance across all key financial indicators, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturers and a major driver of industrial growth, posting a record revenue of N1.2 trillion in 2025, representing a 34.5 per cent increase from N876.5 billion in 2024. Gross profit rose to N604.1 billion (2025) from N300.2 billion in 2024, BUA Cement’s Profit After Tax (PAT) leaped from N73.9 billion (2024) to N356 billion in 2025 (381.7% increase), with its earning per share also rising from N2.18k (2024) to N10.00 at the end of 2025.

The delighted shareholders applauded the visionary leadership of the company’s Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and the executive management for their value-based strategies adopted in navigating a year characterized by volatility and transition.

Furthermore, the shareholders highlighted the company’s recent employee long service award as motivational and exemplary, with its sustained impact through various philanthropic interventions in the host communities and across sectors.

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The BUA Chairman, in his response, appreciated the shareholders for their loyalty, and trust in the company’s Board and management.

In his words: “Your faith and belief in us to continue adding value, is the foundation for this impressive performance we have recorded.” He stressed further that despite the necessary economic reforms with its attendant challenges, BUA Cement has emerged stronger, more valuable and will continue to deliver on its commitments to its esteemed shareholders.

He further stated: “In spite of the infrastructural developments across the country by the government, especially concrete road construction, BUA Cement is committed to its expansion programme, safe-guarding the integrity of its capital, and building on its recorded bulk cement distribution success. Also, the upcoming 2026 commissioning of BUA LNG project later this year will further reduce our operating cost, provide a more cost-effective energy alternative to our plants”.

According to Mr Rabiu: “With the infrastructural developments across the country by the government, especially concrete road construction, BUA Cement is committed to its expansion programme, safe-guarding the integrity of its capital, and building on its recorded bulk cement distribution success. Also, the upcoming commissioning of BUA LNG project later this year will further reduce our operating cost, and provide a more cost-effective energy alternative to our plants”.

BUA Cement’s growth strategy remains deeply aligned with Nigeria’s industrial future. Whilst extending his appreciation to customers, business partners for their loyalty, the company’s management and employees, were also commended for their dedication and hard work throughout the year to achieve such impressive results.