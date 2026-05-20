An ADC presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has pledged to run a disciplined, people-centred campaign if he emerges as the party’s candidate.

Mr Hayatu-Deen made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja after undergoing the party’s presidential screening exercise conducted by a panel constituted by the ADC leadership.

He described the screening exercise, which he said lasted about one hour, as seamless, thorough and professionally conducted by members of the party’s screening committee.

“I was screened by the panel established by the party after submitting my completed nomination forms to the national secretariat in line with requirements,” he said.

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Mr Hayatu-Deen said that the party would determine whether candidates would emerge through consensus arrangements or direct primaries.

While expressing his readiness to participate in either process, the presidential aspirant said he remained committed to the party’s internal democratic procedures and to the constitutional provisions governing the primaries.

“If I emerge as the party’s nominee, I pledge Nigerians a disciplined and focused campaign that addresses their aspirations at this difficult national moment,” he stated.

Mr Hayatu-Deen identified insecurity, unemployment, high living costs, poor infrastructure, inadequate electricity supply and deteriorating educational and healthcare institutions as priority challenges requiring urgent attention.

According to him, tackling the nation’s socio-economic difficulties would form the central focus of his campaign agenda, alongside other programmes aimed at achieving national development and economic revival.

Responding to questions on the screening duration, Mr Hayatu-Deen said that extensive documentation submitted by aspirants required careful verification and scrutiny by members of the screening committee.

He said members of the screening members also asked questions relating to the party’s constitution, manifesto, governance issues and requirements necessary for effective national leadership and administration.

On the possibility of a consensus arrangement, Mr Hayatu-Deen said he would abide by any decision reached by the party, in accordance with its code of ethics.

“As a loyal party member, I have signed the code of ethics and will support whichever mode of primaries the party adopts,” he stated.

Asked whether he would step down if requested by the party, Mr Hayatu-Deen declined to make detailed comments, saying that such discussions were internal matters best handled privately.

Speaking on his preparedness for direct primaries, he said he had carefully prepared for the race and remained confident of emerging victorious if delegates voted directly.

“You do not enter a process like this without preparation because your credibility, reputation and supporters’ confidence are all at stake,” he said.

The presidential aspirant also pledged to assemble competent professionals from across Nigeria if elected president.

He said that merit, capacity and national representation would guide appointments into government positions.

According to Mr Hayatu-Deen, Nigeria possesses abundant human resources and will appoint “the best and brightest” individuals to cabinet positions and ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Two other aspirants on the ADC platform are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

(NAN)