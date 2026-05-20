The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has lifted the suspension of directorate cadre officers for non-compliance with deployment directives.

The affected officers are on Salary Grade Levels 15 and 17.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the bureau, Zira Nagga, disclosed the new development in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The statement said the affected officers include Okobiah Boyton, director of procurement, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and Habu Dyaji, director of procurement, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

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According to the statement, the officers were earlier issued queries for allegedly refusing to comply with posting instructions.

It stated that following what the bureau described as unsatisfactory responses, the officers were suspended and subsequently recalled to the bureau for one month.

“Procurement officers are reminded that we are now in an era of performance-based assessment. Officers can be posted to any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) as required to meet operational needs at any time,” the statement said.

It added that upon their recall, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, convened a meeting with the officers to address the issue.

Adedokun was quoted as saying during the meeting that disciplinary action was taken to correct observed anomalies and restore order within the procurement system.

The director-general emphasised that strict compliance with deployment directives was necessary for the effective implementation of procurement processes and uninterrupted service delivery across MDAs.

“The disciplinary measures were not punitive for their own sake. They were necessary to uphold discipline, professional ethics and accountability in a cadre entrusted with managing public funds and national projects.

“Acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated,” he said.

Mr Adedokun, however, announced the temporary lifting of the suspension after reviewing the matter and directed the officers to return to their respective MDAs and resume work with immediate effect.

He added that the decision would remain subject to further review and monitoring of compliance.

According to the statement, the action is aimed at reinforcing strict adherence to posting directives, as well as strengthening discipline and professionalism within the procurement cadre.

“The bureau reiterates its commitment to sanitising the procurement process, promoting value for money and ensuring that all officers operate in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007 and extant government circulars,” the statement added.

(NAN)