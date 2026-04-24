The Cross River State Government says the Obudu Cargo Airport project, initiated by the immediate past administration, has reached 90 per cent completion.

Erasmus Ekpang, the state commissioner for works, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday.

He said the project was at 50 per cent completion when Governor Bassey Otu’s administration inherited it.

He said work on the project had not stopped since the present administration took office, contrary to some insinuations.

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The commissioner further explained that Mr Otu “had made a commitment to complete all projects inherited from his predecessors.”

According to him, inherited projects that have a direct impact on people are receiving priority attention from the administration.

Mr Ekpang said the airport’s completion remains one of the governor’s top priority projects because of its multiplier effect on the state’s economy, particularly the tourism sector.

“In all sincerity, except for the recent break in construction work due to ‘awaiting approval’ for contract variation, work has never stopped on the project.

“As we speak, the terminal and other work have been completed.

“Governor Otu has also taken the construction of the runway to 3.5km from the proposed 5.6km. We are awaiting the governor’s approval for a variation in the contract sum for work to go on.

“The variation was submitted only last month. You will agree with me that the price of cement has more than doubled since we took over office,” the commissioner said.

Mr Ekpang, who insisted that the state government has achieved 90 per cent of the construction work, declined to say when the airport project would be completed.

NAN recalls that former Governor Ben Ayade commissioned construction work at the airport in 2021.

The airport aims to connect the Obudu Mountain Resort to enhance tourism, agriculture and commerce in the region.