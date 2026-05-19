On 5 May, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, held the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) liable for defaming two operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

Judge Yusuf Halilu, in his judgement, awarded N100 million damages against SERAP as compensation for defamation of two operatives of the secret police organisation.

The SSS operatives sued SERAP in October 2024 over alleged false accusation that they invaded its Abuja office in September 2024.

The two operatives of the SSS are Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele.

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The court, in its judgement, directed the organisation to issue public apologies, pay N1 million in litigation costs, and a 10 per cent annual post-judgment interest on the N100 million damages until fully paid.

But SERAP has since appealed the judgement, arguing that “the decision rests on fundamental legal and evidential errors that go to the root of jurisdiction and fairness in adjudication. The court’s decision is therefore perverse and a nullity.”

Download the certified true copy of the judgement here. : SARAH_JOHN_V_SERAP_