Two sitting members of the House of Representatives have secured their reelection tickets from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State.

They are Yakubu Danmaliki of the Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency, and Dahiru Madawaki of the Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency.

The two lawmakers are seeking a second term after winning their seats in 2023.

The PDP in Jigawa State opted to field consensus candidates in all 11 House of Representatives primaries held on Sunday.

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This development comes as the party works to rebuild its structures and restore public confidence following months of leadership disputes and legal battles at the national level.

The PDP’s spokesperson in Jigawa, Umar Kyari, told reporters that the primaries, held peacefully across the state, were monitored by party executives, members of the state electoral committee, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security personnel.

Mr Kyari said the peaceful outcome of the exercise was a successful test of the party’s internal stability as political momentum builds toward the electoral cycle.

He identified the candidates who emerged victorious as Isah Idris, for the Gwaram Federal Constituency; Mr Danmaliki, Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency; Nasiru Umar, Kazaure/Roni /Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency; Rabiu Haruna, Babura/Garki, Federal Constituency; and Munnir Garba, Mallammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency.

Others are Umar Danjani, Hadejia/ Auyo/ Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency; Mr Madawaki, Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency; Isyaku Danjuma, Jahun/Miga, Federal Constituency; Ali Diginsa, Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma Federal Constituency; and Surajo Garba, Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency.