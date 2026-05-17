A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party backed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says it will on Tuesday screen 3,181 aspirants across the country for the 2027 general elections.

The faction said 2,122 aspirants are seeking State House of Assembly positions, 748 are contesting for the House of Representatives, 198 for Senate seats, 112 for governorship positions, and one for the presidency.

The faction disclosed this in a statement jointly signed on Sunday by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan.

“The total number of aspirants expected to be screened are: 2,122 SHOA, 748 HOR, 198 Senatorial, 112 Gubernatorial and 1 Presidential,” the statement reads.

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It added that the screening exercise would be conducted simultaneously across the country from 10:00 a.m.

The statement also announced the composition of screening committees and appeal panels in line with the faction’s guidelines for the 2027 elections.

The faction’s Interim National Working Committee (NWC) is chaired by Kabiru Turaki. The interim leadership was constituted on 4 May, days after the Supreme Court invalidated the factional leadership that emerged from the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November last year.

Following the judgment, the faction’s Board of Trustees (BoT) assumed leadership, arguing that the ruling created a vacuum in the party’s structure. The BoT subsequently convened an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, where a 13-member interim NWC was inaugurated.

However, the rival PDP faction backed by Nyesom Wike insists it remains the authentic leadership of the party and continues to occupy the party’s national headquarters. The Wike-backed faction is also recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Both factions have since released separate election timetables. While the interim committee fixed its expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million, the Wike-backed faction chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed pegged its own at N51 million.

Like the interim committee, which has only one presidential aspirant, the Wike-backed faction also has a sole presidential aspirant and screened the candidate last Thursday alongside 25 governorship aspirants from 17 states.