Yusuf Buhari, son of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency.

The result was announced on Saturday in Daura by Lawal Garba, the chairman of the constituency’s APC primary election committee.

Mr Garba said Mr Buhari secured a landslide victory with 17,342 votes to defeat his opponent, Auwalu Daura, who polled 480 votes.

He subsequently declared Mr Buhari as the APC flagbearer for the constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

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Speaking after the declaration, Mr Buhari thanked party members and supporters across the constituency for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 polls and called for unity among APC members in the constituency.

“I will embrace everyone and carry all party members along to ensure that APC emerges victorious in the general elections.

“I sincerely thank the people of Daura, Sandamu and Mai’adua for coming out in large numbers to support me,” he said.

However, his opponent, Auwalu Daura, son of former Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, rejected the outcome of the exercise, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the primary election.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Mr Daura expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the direct primary, alleging that the process did not comply with party guidelines.

According to him, many of those counted during the exercise were allegedly not registered APC members and did not possess valid membership cards.

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“I am not satisfied with what happened today. Evidence is everywhere showing the injustice that was done.

“The manner of counting was highly questionable, and most of the people counted do not even have party membership cards,” he alleged.

Mr Daura said his participation in the primary election was motivated by his belief in justice, fairness and internal democracy within the party.

He maintained that every aspirant deserved a level playing field and stressed the need for transparent party processes to sustain members’ confidence in the APC.

(NAN)