The Oyo State Government says it has sealed escape routes for suspects in Friday’s abduction of students in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some unknown gunmen abducted some pupils and students of LA Primary School and Community Grammar School at Ahoro-Esinele Community at Oriire LGA.

The attack, which resulted in the killing of a teacher, also led to the abduction of the principal, two vice principals, and three teachers.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The commissioner said, “The suspected bandits have been effectively confined within the National Park axis, following coordinated security operations aimed at preventing their movement into neighbouring states.”

According to him, security operatives have successfully surrounded the area, thereby restricting the suspects’ movement.

He explained that immediately after the attack, at about 11 a.m., on Friday, security agencies were mobilised to commence rescue operations.

The security agencies, he said, include the Nigerian Army, Civil Defence Agro Rangers, and the Nigeria Police Force, with officers from the Monitoring Unit.

“Patrol operations also commenced this morning after intelligence indicated the suspects remained within the National Park in Oyo State.

“Three separate patrol teams, comprising Amotekun operatives and hunters drawn from seven local government areas in Oke-Ogun, were deployed through Igbeti towards Oloka and adjoining communities,” he said.

READ ALSO: Oyo Global Forum warns of rising banditry after Oyo school abduction

Mr Oyelade said that direct contact with the abductors had yet to be established.

He, however, said authorities were currently focused on establishing the exact number of pupils affected.

“The school authorities have yet to provide accurate records of missing children,” he said.

He assured the public of the active engagement of the state government and security personnel in the ongoing operation.

The sustained pressure on the suspects, he said, would support efforts to secure the safe release of those abducted.

(NAN)