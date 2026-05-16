Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been honoured by Nottingham Forest after reaching the landmark of 100 appearances for the Premier League club.

The Nigerian forward received a special commemorative shirt during Friday’s training session as Forest players and coaching staff gathered to celebrate both Awoniyi and teammate Chris Wood, who also recently reached the century mark for the Tricky Trees.

The recognition comes during a crucial period for Forest as they continue battling to secure their Premier League status under manager Vítor Pereira.

Awoniyi reached the milestone during Forest’s dramatic 3-1 victory over Chelsea, a match widely regarded as one of his finest performances this season.

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The 28-year-old produced a dominant display, scoring twice, winning a penalty and earning the Man of the Match award as Forest boosted their survival hopes with a massive victory at the City Ground.

A few days later, Chris Wood also made his 100th appearance for the club after coming off the bench during Forest’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, where a late equaliser from Elliot Anderson rescued an important point.

Speaking after receiving the commemorative shirt, Awoniyi expressed gratitude to his teammates for their support throughout the campaign.

“Thank you, guys. This would not have been possible without you guys. For all you have done this season, for where we are, for keeping the team in the Premier League.”

Awoniyi rediscovering form at crucial stage

Awoniyi’s recent resurgence has arrived at exactly the right moment for Forest.

After enduring an injury-disrupted campaign and struggling for consistency earlier in the season, the Nigerian striker has rediscovered his sharpness in front of goal during the closing weeks of the campaign.

The former Union Berlin forward has now contributed three goals and one assist in his last five appearances, becoming one of Forest’s most decisive attacking outlets as the pressure of the relegation battle intensified.

Forest currently sit 16th in the Premier League standings with 43 points and still have key fixtures remaining against Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth as they attempt to secure safety mathematically before the season concludes.

Awoniyi’s physicality, direct running and aerial presence have once again become important weapons for Forest in high-pressure matches.

His recent performances have also reminded many supporters why the club invested heavily to sign him from Union Berlin in 2022, following his impressive rise in the Bundesliga.

Uncertainty growing over Awoniyi’s Forest future

Despite the emotional milestone and his improved form, uncertainty continues to surround Awoniyi’s long-term future at the City Ground.

Reports in England suggest Forest may be willing to listen to offers for the Nigerian striker this summer as Vítor Pereira prepares to reshape his attacking department ahead of next season.

The arrivals of forwards Igor Jesus and Lorenzo Lucca are believed to have intensified competition for places in the squad.

Several clubs across Europe are already monitoring Awoniyi’s situation closely.

Former club Mainz 05 are reportedly interested in bringing the striker back to Germany, where he previously impressed for both Mainz and Union Berlin.

In the Premier League, Everton and West Ham United have also been linked with the Super Eagles forward, while Turkish giants Beşiktaş are believed to be monitoring developments.

Before establishing himself in England and Germany, Awoniyi spent several years navigating loan spells across Europe after initially signing for Liverpool as a teenager in 2015.

Temporary moves to clubs in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands gradually helped him mature into a reliable centre-forward before his breakthrough at Union Berlin, where he scored 25 goals in 65 appearances and emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most dangerous strikers.

Now, after reaching 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest, the Nigerian forward finds himself at another important crossroads in his career.