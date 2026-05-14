Nigeria is stepping up efforts to attract investment in key sectors, including power, mining, and infrastructure, as part of broader moves to strengthen the economy and drive sustainable growth.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of high-level engagements involving President Bola Tinubu at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali.

He noted that the administration is actively promoting Nigeria as an investment destination.

He said the president has taken a leading role in showcasing the country’s economic potential to global investors.

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“One very exciting thing about Mr President is that he is never tired of marketing Nigeria; he is the chief marketer for the country,” the minister said, adding that discussions with investors have focused on unlocking opportunities in power, solid minerals, and private sector development.

Focus on investment opportunities

According to the minister, recent engagements have centred on mobilising investment into strategic sectors, including port development, mining, and private enterprise.

He said Nigeria is working to better communicate its economic strengths, noting that previous efforts to present the country’s opportunities to investors had been inadequate.

“We were not telling our stories as we should before now. By telling a credible story, backed by what has been achieved and the commitment to do more, we can attract the right investments,” he said.

Mr Oyedele also spoke on bilateral engagements with the President of Guinea, describing the relationship between both countries as one of mutual cooperation and shared development goals.

He said President Tinubu commended his Guinean counterpart for maintaining ties with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) despite pressures to withdraw.

According to him, both countries are exploring collaboration in areas such as iron ore development and broader economic partnerships.

“We are stronger together,” the minister said, noting that both leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcome of their discussions.

Reforms and Africa’s growth

Speaking further, the minister said Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms are beginning to position the country as an example for other African nations.

He acknowledged that while the reforms have been challenging, they were necessary to put the economy on a sustainable path.

“It wasn’t meant to be easy, but it was necessary. Now we are on that track towards realising the gains,” he said.

READ ALSO: Oyedele pledges to transform economic reforms into tangible benefits for Nigerians

Mr Oyedele added that discussions at the Africa CEO Forum focused on scaling economic growth, accelerating implementation, and strengthening institutions across the continent.

He said African leaders are increasingly shifting from policy discussions to execution, with emphasis on financing development, promoting value addition, and stimulating growth in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and services.

According to him, the broader goal is to drive inclusive growth and lift more Africans out of poverty.

“The time for rhetoric is over; it is now time for execution,” he said, noting that the current period presents an opportunity not only to serve Nigeria but also contributes to the continent’s development.